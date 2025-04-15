One of Ghana's renowned faces from the Date Rush and PM Extra reality TV shows has gone viral with her new look

A video of the once chubby TV and viral sensation looking lean has surfaced on social media

Scores of fans couldn't hide their fascination over Ruth's transformation which she has ascribed to a weight loss routine

Ghanaian reality TV star, Ruth, known for her stint on TV3's Date Rush and PM Extra has undergone a drastic weight loss transformation which has taken fans by surprise.

The online and TV sensation who appears to have begun a weight loss journey late last year has started seeing significant improvement, three months down the line.

She first shared an update on her weight loss journey on January 31 with a collage comparing her photos before and after the transformation. The post garnered significant traction on social media.

Two months later, she followed up with another image of her looking leaner with her waist more snatched than before.

Ruth was once bubbly. The Date Rush star has had to deal with several demeaning comments about her old look with some using slurs like 'obolo' in her comments section.

Unsurprisingly, the demeaning remarks about her body haven't stopped despite her transformation. However, the viral Date Rush sensation appears to have grown a thicker skin.

On her Instagram and TikTok pages, Ruth has become more confident in sharing videos of her enjoying her new look and facing detractors head-on.

While some fans urged Ruth to keep enjoying her journey, others cautioned her about the side effects of losing weight without the supervision of an expert, especially if she used unapproved products and cosmetic methods.

Ruth's new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Ruth's transformation and weight loss journey.

iamnhana_akuah said:

The old look was beautiful honestly. Kindly gain weight a little yea

isha_abubakar2 wrote:

Go girl is your body your choice ❤️

ironbutterfly_interiors remarked:

You look great both ways , so far as you are happy with yourself mind no nobody 🤎

maameama.yeboah.75 noted:

What products did u use nu de3 u replied them but ur before is beautiful than ur after foc nu de3 u won’t mind them😂😂😂. Is ur choice dear…. I hope whatever u doing is healthy ❤️

ephyambrah remarked:

Well,I’ve never commented on someone’s personal choice before especially when it has to do with either weight loss or weight gain…My observation is,I was wowed with your first post about your weight loss journey…but the truth of the matter is,the recent ones scared me and had to watch the video again and again to be certain if you’re ok…Now,it could be that it’s for health reason hence,your followers opinion wouldn’t matter…If it is not anything as such,I’ll urge that you discontinue the usage of the product…weight loss is beautiful but you know the saying “Too much of everything is bad.All the best 😊"

