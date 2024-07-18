Global site navigation

King Paluta: Throwback Video Of Musician Mimicking Sarkodie Sparks Laughter
King Paluta: Throwback Video Of Musician Mimicking Sarkodie Sparks Laughter

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • An old video of King Paluta and a friend mimicking Sarkodie has surfaced on social media
  • The video showed the fast-rising musician rapping and behaving like Sarkodie, sparking reactions from fans on social media
  • The video had many netizens laughing as they were surprised to see how well King Paluta mimicked Sarkodie in the video

A throwback video of fast-rising Ghanaian musician King Paluta mimicking Sarkodie's voice has surfaced online.

King Paluta mimics Sarkodie in a throwback video. Photo source: @sarkodie @kingpalutamusic
In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, King Paluta and a friend sang together in an uncompleted building. The two men were performing Sarkodie's classic 2009 song Baby, which featured R2Bees' Mugeez while another individual recorded them.

In an effortless attempt, the musician mimicked Sarkodie's voice and demeanour from his early days in the Ghanaian music industry.

In another part of the video, King Paluta joked about how Sarkodie used to sound in his old songs and referenced the infamous 2020 Dr UN fake awards scandal, in which Sarkodie and other popular Ghanaians were awarded fake awards.

Below is the video of King Paluta mimicking Sarkodie:

Reactions to the video of King Paluta mimicking Sarkodie

The video sparked reactions among Ghanaians on social media, with many laughing hard at King Paluta and his friend for trying to behave like Mugeez and Sarkodie. Some people also expressed excitement about King Paluta's transformation from an underground artiste to a mainstream hitmaker. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments.

@KwameAsuoden commented:

"rap fada fool oo"

@SirAromha commented:

"Your man comes from far chaley"

@2Gahs commented:

"Dr. UN chakaaa"

@Quaku_Peprah commented:

"Na kyere s3 rap fada no de3 still underground old Gee"

@omarkhalifa_1 commented:

"And low budget Mugeez was also doing the singing "

@datghguy_ commented:

"Every rapper after the come up of Sarkodie was a big fan"

KOKA Apologises To King Paluta For His Comments About His Singing Vocals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian entertainment pundit KOKA apologised to King Paluta for the harsh words he used to describe his singing vocals.

In a video shared by Hitz FM on Instagram, KOKA expressed his remorse for tagging King Paluta's singing voice in the Makoma song as "useless" and "nonsense."

Source: YEN.com.gh

