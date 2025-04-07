It was an emotional moment as Apostle Lilian Kumah, wife of the late Ejisu MP, John Kumah marked a year after her husband's death

The church leader shed light on her dark times recounting the lack of support from the people she least expected would turn against her

A video of Lilian Kumah at church has got many emotional as they reflected on the widow's hard times

Apostle Lilian Kumah, wife of the late Ejisu MP, John Kumah recently opened up about how life has been for her and her children since her husband's passing.

John Kumah's widow cries in church a year after his burial. Photo source: ApostleLilianKumah

Source: Facebook

John Ampontuah Kumah died on March 7, at about 12:40 pm at the Suhum Government Hospital as he was been transported from Ejisu to Accra for treatment.

The Ejisu MP was a renowned parliamentarian and deputy finance minister before his untimely passing aged 45.

Kumah was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm. He also founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm. He once served as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program

Despite his clout in the party and Ghanaian politics, Apostle Lilian says she and her children have been through hard times.

At a recent church gathering, Lilian, with her hair nearly shaved was spotted with her kids recounting her dark times.

According to Apostle Lilian, who is the founder of the Disciples of Christ Ministries, even people she was close to turned their backs on her.

Apostle Kumah's stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Apostle Kumah's widow's recent words in his honour.

@MarxClericuzio said:

"Expecting honour from thieves has to be the most hilarious thing ever. Madam, there’s no honour among thieves, if you die a thief, your usefulness dies with you."

PAbaane wrote:

"Normal stuff. Some people who told me to contact them during my dad’s funeral never picked up when I actually needed their help. When I die, I would wish that the nonsense event of a funeral wouldn’t happen for my sake. A lot of it is just pretense and eye service."

@judenyaho remarked:

"You are as relevant as your presence. Nobody will take care of your kids like you would."

@NuguaC shared:

"I pray for her, I know exactly how it feels. It’s only God that can protect her sanity in this regard. God’s Strength❤️."

@timarion added:

"Bruh! Friday marked 24 years since my pop’s passing. I haven’t met any of his siblings since 2003; not to talk of his friends. Expectations will kill you!"

Kwaw Kese observes his late mum's one-week

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese had been spotted in Agona Swedru with his wife, Pokuaa for his mother's one-week observation.

Bisa Kdei, DJ Ashmen, and media personality Dr Pounds were among several key figures in the music industry who joined Kwaw Kese in mourning his mother.

Kwaw Kese appreciated the presence of his colleagues in a post on Twitter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh