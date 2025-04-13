Arsenal Rocked by Partey’s Injury Ahead of Crucial UCL Clash Against Real Madrid

Thomas Partey is a major doubt for Arsenal’s crucial Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg against Real Madrid

The Ghanaian was substituted in the second half of Arsenal's EPL draw against Brentford on Saturday

Partey had opened the scoring for the Gunners, but his delight was short lived as he was taken off just minutes later

As Arsenal prepares for a momentous second-leg clash against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, a major doubt has emerged concerning the fitness of key midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian international was forced off the pitch during Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Brentford, raising questions over whether he will be fit to face the Spanish giants next Tuesday.

With the Gunners carrying a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg in Madrid, a game that saw the Ghanaian player shine, Partey’s potential absence could be a significant blow to Mikel Arteta's plans for the highly anticipated return leg at the Santiago Bernebeu.

Partey’s Early Exit Against Brentford

In what was a crucial match for Arsenal’s Premier League title chase, Thomas Partey was substituted in the 69th minute of the 1-1 draw with Brentford.

The midfielder had opened the scoring in the 61st minute, putting the Gunners ahead with a stunning strike, but his joy was short-lived as he was replaced soon after.

Arteta explained the decision to take off Partey, as reported by football.london, indicating that the Black Stars midfielder had felt something during the game, and the club didn’t want to take any risks with his health.

“Yeah, he felt something so we didn’t want to take any risks,” Arteta said after the match.

This cautious approach is understandable given the importance of the upcoming Champions League clash against Real Madrid, where a fully fit Partey is integral to Arsenal’s midfield dominance.

Arteta's Uncertainty Over Partey’s Availability

When questioned further about the nature of the injury and whether Partey would be available for the second leg against Real Madrid, Arteta admitted uncertainty, offering a rather vague update:

“We don’t know, I haven’t spoken to the doctors yet. So they will check him now and see how he is.”

This lack of clarity has left Arsenal fans on edge, with many now anxiously awaiting medical updates.

Given Partey’s key role in the heart of Arsenal’s midfield, his absence could significantly affect the team’s balance and defensive solidity in the upcoming match.

Arsenal will be hoping that the injury is not serious and that the Ghanaian can recover in time for the high-stakes encounter on April 16.

Why Partey Is So Important to Arsenal’s Success

Partey’s presence in midfield has been a cornerstone of Arsenal’s success this season. His ability to break up opposition attacks, control the tempo of the game, and offer defensive stability has been invaluable to Arteta’s tactical setup.

In the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, the ex-Atletico Madrid man was instrumental in keeping Real Madrid’s midfield quiet, allowing Arsenal to control possession and frustrate the La Liga giants.

Thomas Partey's Full Record against Real Madrid

