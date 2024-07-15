Proud Moment As 5-Year-Old Adjoa Lil Doc Graduates As Valedictorian, Delivers Powerful Message
- Intelligent five-year-old little Ghanaian girl, Adjoa Lil Doc, who aspires to be a cardiologist, has warmed many hearts as she graduated from kindergarten
- Adjoa became famous through her viral videos, where she enthusiastically named various parts of the human body
- Netizens greeted the news of Adjoa's graduation with joy as they took to the comments section to congratulate her
Five-year-old brainiac Adjoa, fondly known as the 'Lil Doc', has graduated from kindergarten, as valedictorian.
Adjoa's graduation marks a significant milestone in her life.
Adjoa Lil Doc first captured the hearts of many through her viral videos, where she enthusiastically named various parts of the human anatomy.
It has come to light that her videos were not just a bid for fame but a true reflection of her intelligence.
Standing at the podium as valedictorian, Adjoa delivered a powerful speech. She reflected on her journey and expressed gratitude to her family, teachers, and all who supported her.
She also advised her fellow graduates to remain committed to their books and aspire to become great.
Watch the video below:
Adjoa's mum congratulates her on her achievement
Adjoa's mum was the proudest on her daughter's graduation day. She shared a video acknowledging her hard work and also commended the achievement.
Netizens proudly celebrate Adjoa Lil Doc
Netizens who saw the video were proud and took to the comments laud her.
@PSD wrote:
"Congratulations. Has she completed the medical school? I love this girl. Cheerrrr."
@Adelaide Christina wrote:
"Congratulations my future doctor."
@Stephannieeeeeee wrote:
"Congratulations my love."
@Mzvee wrote:
"Congratulations my daughter, my name sake."
@hajia3744 wrote:
"Congratulations my lil Dr. kG2. you talk pass my medical sup. God bless you okey."
Source: YEN.com.gh
