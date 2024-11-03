A popular radio presenter has cautioned against dating or marrying someone you cherish or respect so much

Nana Romeo noted in a video that such a move could ruin the great friendship that existed between people

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some agreed with his assertion while others did not

Nana Romeo, a popular radio presenter has cautioned individuals against pursuing romantic relationships with close friends.

In a viral video, he argued that such a move could potentially damage the cherished friendship that once existed.

He stressed the importance of setting boundaries when dealing with people you respect or those who help in critical moments to avoid romantic relationships with them.

Netizens divided over Ghanaian man's comment

Netizens who saw the video of Nana Romeo greeted his advice with mixed reactions. While some agreed with him, others did not. Another group of commenters shared their experiences regarding the young man's comment.

@Barrister wrote:

"But they say marry your best friend."

@adademilli8 wrote:

"we're even tired of the advice self."

@Authority Queen wrote:

"it's very very true paa."

@Ms honest lady wrote:

"wen I become too familiar with someone I cherish dearly...it becomes difficult for me to accept their proposals."

@AD_HACK wrote:

"yh best friend i really like him and we were very close he proposed to me and now we are now status viewers."

@Shante Addai wrote:

"very true paaa .sir.but some people don't know.hmmm."

@LOIS NYARKOAH wrote:

"Tell them Nana Romeo."

@Clara Boakye wrote:

"Thank. You for your advice God bless you man."

@Determination wrote:

"True talk paaaa."

@Yaayaa Papabi wrote:

"Yeah it's true paa."

@Su Nkwa wrote:

"pure wisdom is speaking."

@user526274453167 wrote:

"thanks bro, may God bless you."

@Esther Ackah wrote:

"thank you paaaa for your advice."

