Dr Likee and Bukom Banku thrilled fans at the Ashanti Festival's opening with a friendly boxing bout and dance battle

The maiden edition of the festival began on April 12, 2025, with events held at KNUST, including a football gala and boxing night

The festivities attracted huge crowds and dignitaries such as Hon Kofi Adams and Sharaf Mahama

The opening day of the ongoing Ashanti Festival kicked off with a riveting clash between Ghanaian comic actor Dr Likee and retired boxer Braimah Kamoko, also known as Bukom Banku.

The pair faced off in a friendly contest to entertain fans as a curtain-raiser to the main evening event at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Dr Likee and Bukom Banku entertain fans at the maiden edition of the Ashanti Festival with a boxing and dance showdown. Photo credit: @official_ras_nene & @bukombanku/IG.

Bukom Banku and Dr Likee, popularly known as Akabenezer, engaged in a friendly boxing bout, with Bukom Banku emerging victorious.

After the bout, the two Ghanaian celebrities also participated in a thrilling dance competition, which was won by Akabenezer.

The maiden edition of the Ashanti Festival, which was initiated by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, started on Saturday, 12 April 2025, with a cleanup exercise in the morning, and a football gala held at KNUST in the afternoon.

Dr Likee and Bukom Banku thrill fans at the opening day of the Ashanti Festival. Photo credit: @official_ras_nene, @bukombanku/IG & Dr Frank Amoakohene/Facebook.

The football event saw the Ashanti Sports Presenters team defeat a Kumawood-selected side.

During the boxing night, Stanley Nyantakyi, also known as the Ashanti Warrior, won the main event against an opponent whose name has yet to be identified.

The two opening day events drew a massive crowd, which included dignitaries such as the sports minister, Hon Kofi Adams, Sharaf Mahama (son of the president of Ghana), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah (director general of the National Sports Authority), Rex Omar, the residential staffer in charge of the Black Star Experience), and several other notable personalities.

The second day of the Ashanti Festival will feature a kente procession to the Manhyia Palace to observe the Akwasidae, followed by a fashion exhibition at Rotary Park and a fashion night at the same venue.

In addition to these, several activities have been lined up for the Ashanti Festival, which will span two weeks and end on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Reactions to Akabenezer and Bokum Banku's video

Many netizens who came across the video of Akabenezer and Bukom Banku's boxing bout and dance competition took to the comment section to react.

Watch the video of the dancing competition below:

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Dichemso Hemaa said:

"The best creatives in the country back then and now are from Kumerica, I swear if u don't agree argue with ur phone."

@YAWKING also said:

"In reality, Bokum Banku no go fit fight Dr like oooo."

@gaga commented:

"A country called Ghana. I love it ooo."

Watch the video of the boxing bout below:

