A handsome and responsible-looking young man called Emmanuel was unable to find love on Date Rush

The young man professed that he was a teacher and that seemed to be the turn-off for the ladies

Emmanuel promised to be back on the show after Anita Akuffo encouraged him that all hope was not lost

A gentleman who goes by the name Emmanuel went on the popular Date Rush reality show to find love but ended up being unsuccessful.

Emmanuel who teaches in a private institution was tagged by the women as not having the strong financial muscle to meet their needs.

One of the ladies even said in a video that she wanted to consider him although she was not into fair gentlemen. However, because of the money situation, he will be unable to 'maintain' her.

Emmanuel and Anita on Date Rush Photo credit: TV3_Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a post-show interview, Anita Akuffo spoke to Emmanuel to find out how he felt and the young man was confident that there was nothing wrong with his profession as the ladies made it seem.

"Everyone has their opinion and I personally I'm okay with my salary because I don't work in the public sector and the salary I take is enough", he said.

Anita encouraged Emmanuel saying that he will surely find love in another way and also advised that he comes back to the show for another shot.

"Personally, when I was growing up, I wanted to be an English teacher so it is a profession that I really admire and the truth is, no career has to be looked down upon," Anita further told Emmanuel

Watch the video below:

31-Year-Old Lady From Holland Rejects All Contestants On Date Rush

In a similar twist, a 31-year-old single woman identified as Sandra Amanor went on Date Rush in Ghana, to find herself a lover.

As the tradition on the show demands, she was supposed to keep turning off the 'rushes' of the contestants she was not interested in until she leaves one as a date to go home with.

However, for Sandra Amanor who spent a lot of time in Holland, none of the contestants suited her requirements as she turned off the rushes for each one of them.

