Honourable Sam George's little brother Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George's beautiful wife has a high fashion sense

Ghanaian bride Ruth Ewoenam looked gorgeous in a custom-made kente gown and a perfectly fitted white glamorous gown for her viral wedding

Some social media users have commented on Sam George's little brother's wife, Ruth Ewoenam's, elegant hairstyle for her wedding

Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, the younger brother of Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, recently garnered significant attention following his wedding on April 12, 2025.

Sam George's little brother's wife, who is a nurse, slays in a stylish gown. Photo credit: @manuelphotography.

The celebrity couple's wedding ceremony became a hot topic online, showcasing their stylish ensembles.

The groom, Emmanuel, who met his wife through Snapchat, made a striking impression in his outfit during the traditional wedding ceremony.

Sam George's brother's wife rocks a kente gown

His bride, Ruth, displayed the beauty of her melanin-rich skin in a custom-made kente gown designed by Saadi Sanusu.

The gown featured an orange corset accentuated with exquisite glittering beads, tailored to highlight her figure.

The designer incorporated colorful kente fabric into the gown's cape sleeves, enhancing the overall aesthetic.

Ghanaian Ruth's bridal look was completed with a simple ponytail hairstyle, enhanced with braids, and her makeup was elegantly applied, contributing to her radiant appearance alongside her husband.

Ghanaians react to Ruth Ewoenam's wedding outfits

Some social media users have commented on Ruth Ewoenam's beautiful outfits for her lavish wedding ceremony. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

manuelphotography stated:

"Their union is a beautiful blend of love and tradition, marking the beginning of an incredible journey together. As they stand side by side, they embrace a future filled with shared dreams, laughter, and unwavering support for one another. Together, they will create a life rich in love and cherished memories."

Sam George's brother's wife rocks a white gown

For the white wedding, Ruth opted for a long-sleeved lace gown that turned heads, featuring unique beads and a detachable skirt that added to its elegance.

She altered her hairstyle to a frontal lace ponytail, drawing further attention to the intricate details of her iconic gown.

Sam George trends at his brother's wedding

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations of Ghana, Sam George and his beautiful wife, Vera George, stole the spotlight at his brother's wedding with their energetic dance moves.

The celebrity couple looked perfect together as they showed off impressive dance moves at the viral wedding.

Style influencer Vera George wore a long-sleeved green gown with detachable cape and rocked a simple hairstyle to support the newlyweds.

The video of Sam George and his wife, Vera George, dancing at his little brother's wedding is below:

Sam George's wife attends his ministering vetting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Vera George, who stole the spotlight at her husband's ministering vetting with her outfit.

The wife of Samuel George, who showcased her fashion sense at a ministerial vetting event, impressed onlookers with her stylish outfit and makeup.

Her remarkable appearance drew positive comments from social media users, highlighting her role in supporting her husband at official functions.

