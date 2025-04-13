Becky, wife of popular Ghanaian TikToker Adwenpahene has spoken for the first time after her husband's passing.

In a TikTok post which has since gone viral, Becky dropped a touching message for her husband, igniting emotions on social media.

Becky speaks for the first time after her husband's passing. Image source: Becky

The widower opened up about the vacuum her husband's demise has created in her life and stated that she had missed him.

"I miss you," Becky dropped a photo of her late wrote on her TikTok page a week after the news broke.

Becky's latest post has confirmed the rumours about her husband's passing, which many of his followers doubted.

Adwenpahene was one of the vociferous people on TikTok. He was a staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and did not hesitate to call out the past government over its flaws.

Due to his love for the political party, he named one of his children after the President's brother, Ibrahim Mahama. Adwenpahene and his wife had five kids before his passing.

Becky who was very visible on social media had been missing for some time after her husband's demise.

She however resurfaced a week after his passing with a social media post.

