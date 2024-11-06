A Ghanaian man has discovered, after raising a girl for 14 years, that she was not his biological daughter

His ex-girlfriend initially left the child with him, claiming he was the father, but that was not the case

A DNA test has confirmed he wasn’t the father, leaving him heartbroken and unsure of what to do

A Ghanaian man said he is confused about what to do after a DNA test proved that he is not the biological father of a girl he has raised for 14 years.

The man narrated that he was in a relationship with a lady for around a year while he was completing his national service.

In a post on Silent Beads, the gentleman said he lost touch with the lady after he completed his service. However, in 2010, the lady unexpectedly returned, introducing him to a young girl and claiming her as his child.

"She told me she was bringing the girl to me because she was tired of carrying her around. My mom spoke to her the way moms do. My dad told her I didn't have a job to care for a child, so she should take her time. She didn't listen. She left the sleeping girl on my bed and ran away. I said she ran away because she did. She took to her heels and ran like she was being pursued."

The man said he took responsibility for the child after he tried to find the lady but to no avail.

He and his girl formed a close bond, with him filling the roles of both father and mother. He even shared his birthday with her since he didn’t know her actual birthdate.

In 2023, the woman resurfaced, revealing that another man was seeking the child, whom he believed was his biological daughter.

This led to a heated confrontation that eventually prompted a DNA test. The test confirmed that the man who has taken care of the girl for years is not the biological father of the child.

Netizens console heartbroken man

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on the post about the man's predicament shared by Silent Beads.

Lawrencia Elikem Zigah said:

"This is so heartbreaking. I wish you all the best."

Pat Garrey wrote:

"This is heartbreaking 💔 😢 😔 Speak to your parents, and let them support you to adopt the child legally."

Fuseini Adams Nasibatu said:

"This is heartbreaking but you need to tell your parents and if they come for her with force, find a lawyer for advice and sue them."

AtaaMaame Papabi wrote:

"This is wickedness! Women who do this must be punished and not left to live freely."

Efya Hadassah said:

"If you have the means. Fly her abroad. You can't sow for someone to reap aaahh"

