Nollywood sensation Regina Daniels is the latest celebrity to join the viral Shake It to the Max trend

She was spotted dancing to the song's viral dance routine, enjoying her moments with a Nigerian politician

Regina Daniels' video dancing to the viral song has garnered significant traction on social media

Nigerian actress and socialite Regina Daniels has courted attention on social media after a video of her jamming to Moliy's Shake It to the Max surfaced on social media.

Regina Daniels and Nigeria's former Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy seen dancing to Moliy's 'Shake it to the Max'. Photo source: @Yabaleftonline, MoluyMusic

The song released last year has become one of the world's favourite jams thanks to its numerous viral moments.

On TikTok, over 150k videos have been created using Moliy's song, Shake it to the Max. The song's undeniable traction online influenced Jamaican dancehall artists Skillibeng and Shenseea to jump on a remix.

In the past few weeks, Stonebwoy, Ama Burland etc are among several stars who have cosigned Moliy's song.

Regina Daniels is the latest to join the bandwagon. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress was seen showcasing her dance moves.

The video was captured on a movie set. Some cast members, including Nigeria's former Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, joined Regina Daniels on the dance floor.

Uju Kennedy is known to be the first female candidate to contest the Nigerian presidency under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She stepped down for Bola Tinubu, who became the president after Nigeria's elections in 2023. She was later appointed as Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, a position she held until 23 October 2024.

Regina Daniels poses with her rich husband, Ned Nwoko. Photo source: Instagram/Regina_Daniels

Regina Daniels dancing to Moliy's song stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Regina Daniels' moments dancing to Moliy's Shake it to the Max.

@MusicConnoisseur said:

"Imagine making this song and seeing everyone in the world whine up their waist to it."

@KumasiSarkodie_ wrote:

"Chale Moliy is having the biggest song in the world right now."

Wizzieberry remarked:

"Na who marry for money get joy pass, the ones wey marry for love dey deal with shege."

@10Qmedia note

"The former Minister finally found her niche. I'm happy for her."

luxehairport shared:

"She doesn't only radiate happiness, she spreads it everywhere she goes. You can say anything about that girl but only God knows the last time that a woman has had such fun in her life even tho it was just for some minutes😍."

faithfitnesstore remarked:

"Maturity is not solely determined by age, but rather by an individual's attitude, experience, and capacity for responsibility and emotional intelligence, regardless of their chronological age. She is a Happy Soul! Love it for her!😁😁"

