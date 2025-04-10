Regina Daniels and Naija Politician Dance to GH Song ’Shake It to the Max”
- Nollywood sensation Regina Daniels is the latest celebrity to join the viral Shake It to the Max trend
- She was spotted dancing to the song's viral dance routine, enjoying her moments with a Nigerian politician
- Regina Daniels' video dancing to the viral song has garnered significant traction on social media
Nigerian actress and socialite Regina Daniels has courted attention on social media after a video of her jamming to Moliy's Shake It to the Max surfaced on social media.
The song released last year has become one of the world's favourite jams thanks to its numerous viral moments.
On TikTok, over 150k videos have been created using Moliy's song, Shake it to the Max. The song's undeniable traction online influenced Jamaican dancehall artists Skillibeng and Shenseea to jump on a remix.
In the past few weeks, Stonebwoy, Ama Burland etc are among several stars who have cosigned Moliy's song.
Regina Daniels is the latest to join the bandwagon. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress was seen showcasing her dance moves.
The video was captured on a movie set. Some cast members, including Nigeria's former Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy, joined Regina Daniels on the dance floor.
Uju Kennedy is known to be the first female candidate to contest the Nigerian presidency under the All Progressives Congress (APC).
She stepped down for Bola Tinubu, who became the president after Nigeria's elections in 2023. She was later appointed as Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, a position she held until 23 October 2024.
Regina Daniels dancing to Moliy's song stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Regina Daniels' moments dancing to Moliy's Shake it to the Max.
@MusicConnoisseur said:
"Imagine making this song and seeing everyone in the world whine up their waist to it."
@KumasiSarkodie_ wrote:
"Chale Moliy is having the biggest song in the world right now."
Wizzieberry remarked:
"Na who marry for money get joy pass, the ones wey marry for love dey deal with shege."
@10Qmedia note
"The former Minister finally found her niche. I'm happy for her."
luxehairport shared:
"She doesn't only radiate happiness, she spreads it everywhere she goes. You can say anything about that girl but only God knows the last time that a woman has had such fun in her life even tho it was just for some minutes😍."
faithfitnesstore remarked:
"Maturity is not solely determined by age, but rather by an individual's attitude, experience, and capacity for responsibility and emotional intelligence, regardless of their chronological age. She is a Happy Soul! Love it for her!😁😁"
Virgil van Dijk cosigns Kojo Blak
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kelvynboy and Kojo Blak's song Excellent had made it on Liverpool player Virgil van Dijk's playlist.
The player shared the Ghanaian duo's song Excellent on social media after Liverpool's huge win against Tottenham Hotspur, knocking them out of the Carabao Cup tournament.
Van Dijk, who captained the Reds to victory, scored the fourth goal to cement Liverpool's next round in the tournament.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation
Samuel Gitonga (Copy editor) Samuel Gitonga is a Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh. He holds a Bachelor of Broadcast Journalism Degree from the Multimedia University of Kenya. He has over 7 years’ experience in the digital journalism industry. He started out his career at the Kenya News Agency and proceeded to work for several reputable media outlets in Nairobi.