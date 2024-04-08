A Ghanaian man has shared a sad story of how he recently discovered that he is not the biological father of his eight-year-old child

Speaking in an interview, he said he refused to act on the matter since he had developed a strong bond with the child

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed their sympathy for the man

A Ghanaian man has shared a heartbreaking story of how he nurtured a child only to find out he is not the father of that child eight years later.

Speaking on Joy FM, he revealed that he had dated his wife for five years and proceeded to marry her after she disclosed that she was pregnant for him.

They had two children during their marriage; however, he recently found out that he is not the biological father of one of the children.

"It was a very big blow to me because I found out at church. It happened in the full glare of the whole church," he revealed.

Narrating his ordeal, he noted that despite the shocking discovery, he chose not to take any action against his wife because he had formed a strong bond with the child.

The situation took a more dramatic turn when his wife later filed for divorce and indicated in the divorce filing that they only have one child together.

He said the situation has since left him broken.

Netizens symphatise with the man

His story drew a lot of sympathy from netizens, who were deeply moved by his emotional situation.

They took to the comment section to share some words of encouragement with him.

@Daniel Akalabanyah wrote:

"Hmm. Marriage life is something else. Is only God who can see us through. Thanks for sharing and may God continue to strengthen you paaa."

@Kobina Hagan wrote:

"Bruhhh!!! Sorry ok."

@Bayward Sung wrote:

"Heart-rending story."

