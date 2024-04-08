The baby boy who featured in a Gino advert has transformed into a young man

The boy shared a photo of his current reality, where he had grown into a young man

Many people who commented on the post shared varied opinions, with some expressing doubts that he was the one in that advert

A little boy featured in a Gino advert many years ago left many in awe after he took to social media to flaunt his massive transformation.

He posted a video on his TikTok page @obiba_kwaku_boateng showing excerpts of that Gino advert, in which he was in the arms of his on-screen mother in the kitchen.

Baby who featured in Gino advert transforms nicely over the years Photo credit: @obiba_kwaku_boateng @Ghana TV Ad - Gino Tomato Paste/YouTube

The video then showed his current reality, where he had transformed into a handsome young man and was standing in front of a nice Kwame Nkrumah artwork.

He expressed gratitude to God for how far he had come in life, considering his humble beginnings.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video were astonished over how the boy had transformed into a young man with others expressing doubts that he was the one in that advert.

yaw dwarkwaa indicated:

Time flies ampa

QueenED_Hok stated:

But how old is this advertisement?because im still the same height oo

NharNhar Effirim Sagoe wrote:

Aden some of us don't eat anaa cos eiiii i mean how

Akua commmented:

The baby grow pass his mom

badi reacted

Then I’ve to leave my fathers house

Ruth Pearl Ansong added:

Bros bros bros this one deirr wobooooowa

awuradede stated:

i have to give my kids gino I'm sure they will grow so fast

FOC added:

Eiiii, we are growing papa, growing gracefully by God’s Grace

Meet Araba, the woman behind my first copybook

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the person behind the beloved educational tool My First Copy Book had been revealed.

The young child, whose image has graced countless copies, was recently identified as Araba, thanks to a social media revelation by her sister, Franka-Maria.

The photograph was taken decades ago by American photographer Willis Eugene Bell, a prominent figure in portrait photography at the time.

