A video of Ghanaian comic actor Father Ankrah having fun with two adorable kids has surfaced online

Father Ankrah, in the video, was very excited while playing with the kids and dropped a message under the post

Netizens greeted his post with mixed reactions, as some criticised him while others sympathised with him

Ghanaian comic actor Father Ankrah has dropped a video of him playing with two adorable kids amidst his recent DNA brouhaha.

Father Ankrah, in the TikTok post, dropped a cryptic message under the video, informing his fans and the public that he was a responsible man, contrary to the recent narrative that he's impregnated a lady and abandoned her.

The renowned comic actor has recently been the subject of discussion after a young lady dragged him to Oyerepa Afutuo. According to the lady, Father Ankrah was shirking his responsibility of fending for his child after impregnating her.

Father Ankrah initially denied the claim, insisting he was not the child's father. However, a DNA test was the only way to confirm his statement.

Before the test results were released, Father Ankrah shared a video of himself having a great time with some kids.

"There's no way I will reject my blood," he said.

Netizens divided over Father Ankrah's video

Netizens who saw the video of Father Ankrah and the adorable kids expressed mixed reactions in the comment section. While some entreated him to be responsible, others sympathised with him.

@LinSweet wrote:

"Papa go and take the child he's urs .you are rejecting him today but he will be your helper tomorrow."

@moley257 wrote:

"Father pls u just bring the DNA report and prove that the bby is not for u simple. DNA don’t lie so u go and check with the gal family and let see if the bby is not for u. but the bby resemble u."

@Amaru Shakor wrote:

"Masa go for your baby."

@Naya oforiwaa wrote:

"The little child even looks like the gal there."

@Tolda wrote:

"Boosu leave them she Dey want money or trend."

Father Ankrah's DNA test result drops

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the DNA test results for Father Ankrah and his alleged baby had dropped.

The results confirmed that Father Ankrah was not the child's biological father; however, Oyerepa FM failed to broadcast the test results.

