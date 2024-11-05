A video of a Ghanaian truck pusher reacting after his girlfriend denied him on phone has surfaced online

The young man in the video subjected his lover to a loyalty test but was completely heartbroken afterwards

Netizens who saw the video were touched and sympathised with him in the comment section of the post

A Ghanaian truck pusher has suffered a devastating heartbreak after his girlfriend denied him on phone.

The young man who works very hard to take care of the lady subjected her to a loyalty test to confirm whether she loved him.

A truck pusher is reeling from a painful heartbreak after lover denied him. Image source: Streetz Traffic

Source: TikTok

To her amusement, the young lady failed the test and denied him on the phone call. She noted that he was too poor to take care of her and as a result, she did not love him.

Based on her comments, the truck pusher who was extremely heartbroken ended their relationship.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to young man's video

The video of the young man has triggered mixed reactions on social media. Many were heartbroken over the lady's comment.

@brcfo_no_ny3 wrote:

"Women no good ooh."

@AddiBills wrote:

"Masa sometimes we de boys we Dey fool too much cos how come u Dey push barrrow then u sana Dey date woman how like how aaah."

@RoaySean wrote:

"Pls can anybody find this guy for me I just want to help me."

@cobbyclerk1 wrote:

"Hwe the guy ankasa he get problem low key. I can tell you for a fact the girl is a light skin lady."

@j_phio wrote:

"Then guy en composure be top tier waaaaa,I get some hard gig like I go put am on waaaaa chale…time go tell chale."

@gullyvev wrote:

"At some point, the girl you’re really into will say that she never made you spend all that money on her, and she’s correct. Young kings, focus on investing in yourself."

Source: YEN.com.gh