Ghanaian Man Quits Police To Seek Greener Pastures Abroad, Vows Never To Return Home
People

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro 3 min read
  • A Ghanaian man who quits his job as a police officer in Ghana to relocate abroad has opened up about life abroad
  • The man, known as Alfred said he quit his job in Ghana because he realised he could not live the comfortable life he envisaged for him due to the poor condition of service
  • Alfred, who now works as a forklift operator in the US, vowed never to return to his country of birth

A Ghanaian man, identified as Alfred, based in the US, has stated why he quit his job as a police officer in Ghana to relocate abroad.

Speaking to DJ Nyami of SVTV Africa, in an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh, Alfred, who served the Ghana Police Service for 11 years, said he felt he was wasting his youth in the country.

Because of this, Alfred, who now works as a forklift operator in Atlanta Georgia, said he took the hard decision to quit the service and seek a better future abroad.

Alfred said he first left Ghana in 2010 for South Africa where he stayed for over five years and schooled before returning home in 2016.

After returning home, the Ghanaian man said things did not work out for him so he had to relocate to the Netherlands, where he stayed for four years before moving to the US two years ago.

Opening up about his life in the US, Alfred said he feels more comfortable in the North American country than in his motherland.

He further disclosed that his current job as a forklift operator fetches him enough to live comfortably.

When asked by DJ Nyami if he would return home when offered a job that paid GH¢20,000 a month, Alfred said he would reject it, saying that he earns GH¢22,000 per week in the US.

He further vowed never to return home, saying there was nothing better in his country of birth for him to look back to.

Netizens praise Alfred for his forthrightness

Netizens who watched the interview on SVTV Africa's YouTube channel praised Alfred for his forthrightness.

@beebonash7241 said:

"This is the man, real hustler not those ppl who says bad things Abt abroad and wanted to come back home because of their laziness. we need him again. he inspires and spit the truth."

@@NelsonAddy also said:

"I always say that this show is giving me more experience about traveling and also educate me to learn a skill work I’m on my skill work."

@drizzyberko5983 wrote:

"Hard guy, I like your motivation Bruh. I like to associate with these kind of people.. Bigups Dj Nyame."

Another police quits service to relocate abroad

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, another police officer quits his job to relocate to the UK.

Speaking to DJ Nyami, he said that he has achieved so much more in two years abroad compared to what he was able to do in Ghana for 9 years as a police officer.

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

