A Ghanaian man who quits his job as a police officer in Ghana to relocate abroad has opened up about life abroad

The man, known as Alfred said he quit his job in Ghana because he realised he could not live the comfortable life he envisaged for him due to the poor condition of service

Alfred, who now works as a forklift operator in the US, vowed never to return to his country of birth

A Ghanaian man, identified as Alfred, based in the US, has stated why he quit his job as a police officer in Ghana to relocate abroad.

Speaking to DJ Nyami of SVTV Africa, in an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh, Alfred, who served the Ghana Police Service for 11 years, said he felt he was wasting his youth in the country.

A Ghanaian man quits the Ghana Police Service to seek greener pastures abroad and vows never to return home. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Because of this, Alfred, who now works as a forklift operator in Atlanta Georgia, said he took the hard decision to quit the service and seek a better future abroad.

Alfred said he first left Ghana in 2010 for South Africa where he stayed for over five years and schooled before returning home in 2016.

After returning home, the Ghanaian man said things did not work out for him so he had to relocate to the Netherlands, where he stayed for four years before moving to the US two years ago.

Opening up about his life in the US, Alfred said he feels more comfortable in the North American country than in his motherland.

He further disclosed that his current job as a forklift operator fetches him enough to live comfortably.

When asked by DJ Nyami if he would return home when offered a job that paid GH¢20,000 a month, Alfred said he would reject it, saying that he earns GH¢22,000 per week in the US.

He further vowed never to return home, saying there was nothing better in his country of birth for him to look back to.

Netizens praise Alfred for his forthrightness

Netizens who watched the interview on SVTV Africa's YouTube channel praised Alfred for his forthrightness.

@beebonash7241 said:

"This is the man, real hustler not those ppl who says bad things Abt abroad and wanted to come back home because of their laziness. we need him again. he inspires and spit the truth."

@@NelsonAddy also said:

"I always say that this show is giving me more experience about traveling and also educate me to learn a skill work I’m on my skill work."

@drizzyberko5983 wrote:

"Hard guy, I like your motivation Bruh. I like to associate with these kind of people.. Bigups Dj Nyame."

Another police quits service to relocate abroad

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, another police officer quits his job to relocate to the UK.

Speaking to DJ Nyami, he said that he has achieved so much more in two years abroad compared to what he was able to do in Ghana for 9 years as a police officer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh