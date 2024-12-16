A video of a young Ghanaian man's reaction as he experienced snow for the first time has gone viral

He thanked God for the opportunity to relocate to the US and also get to experience snow

Many Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video celebrated the young man for relocating abroad

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian man who recently relocated to the US could not contain his excitement after he experienced snowfall for the first time.

Taking to TikTok, the young man @nana_khay24 posted a video of himself taking a stroll as it snowed.

Ghanaian man rejoices on experiencing snowfall for the first time. Photo credit: @nana_khay24/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Looking visibly excited, the young man confessed that he never imagined that there would come a time when he, too, would see snow and walk in it.

He reminisced how he often watched people on TikTok share their first-time experience about snow.

"I never thought I would see this day. Those days in Ghana, I was watching people on TikTok in the snow. Now it is my turn. My turn has come", he said with a smile on his face."

At the time of writing the report, the 18-second video highlighting the young man's success had gathered over 23,000 likes and four comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the young man

Netizens thronged the video's comment section, congratulating the young man on relocating to the US. Others also expressed a desire to relocate abroad.

Yaw dwarkwaa stated:

"God is good, we all shall experience this soon."

Ransford776 indicated:

"Hmm bro good luck to you."

londonboy.35 added:

"God bless the USA."

Ghanaian man stores snow

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man who relocated generated reactions online after a video of him packing snow into a disposable rubber bag went viral.

The video on Kobe Media's Facebook page captured the young man standing in an open place while snow fell on him.

He confessed that Ghana was humid and, hence, wanted to send snow back home to his relatives.

Ghanaians who reacted to the video laughed at the man's plan on why he was packing the snow.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh