The remains of the late Prosper Owusu will be laid to rest on Thursday, September 14

The 23-year-old died after he suffered severe burns from a fire during a procession held at the university

Netizens who reacted to the news have expressed their condolence to the bereaved family

Prosper Owusu, a level 300 student of the Akenten Appiah-Minkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) whose demise was reported on September 2, will be laid to rest on Thursday, September 14.

Information chanced upon by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @aamusted_live revealed that the funeral service of the young man will be held at Ahenema Kokoben Santasi Road in the Ashanti Region.

Funeral poster of late student released. Photo credit: GH Maps/Facebook

The 23-year-old, popularly known on campus as Arrested and was the chief priest of Opoku Ware II Hall, died as a result of severe burns he suffered during a hall procession at the university on August 25.

Video of the incident, which is making rounds on social media, captured the sad moment where the young man was seen running around in circles after his body lit up in flames.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered over 8,000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians mourn the tragic loss of the young man

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed their deepest condolence to the grieving family

Nana Kwame Kyei commented:

People do not really care so we should avoid carelessness at crucial times… this is a wake up call

Afia_odo18 revealed:

As he was running air was supporting the fire so it made the fire glow very high

NancySweet commented:

So this university was doing all these fire stuffs and they didn’t have a fire extinguisher around???

KWARTEMA reacted:

I don’t know him but I’m really pained for his death RIP MAN

Lilian stated:

how come pple watch that guy running up and down scouting 4 safety, even pouring dry sand wud hv gone along way

Slain soldier laid to rest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Imoro Sherrif, the soldier who was allegedly fatally stabbed in Taifa, an Ashaiman neighbourhood, had been buried.

Military personnel gave their 21-year-old coworker his final walk as they paid their last respect.

After performing basic Islamic procedures, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, prayed for his soul.

