A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to complain about working the night shifts abroad

Because of how difficult night shifts are, the young suggested that he had regretted travelling abroad

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video thronged the comment section to share their views

A Ghanaian man, who left the shores of Ghana in search of better opportunities, has opened up about the difficult life abroad.

The young man, identified on TikTok as @eaziblackmoni, said the hustle abroad is tougher than he envisaged before travelling.

A Ghanaian man abroad complains about working night shifts

Taking to social media to share his experience, the young man stated that one of the things he dreads the most about living abroad is working night shifts.

"Chale, the night shift is not easy at all. After working hard for your first hour, you begin to feel drowsy after 30 minutes. You people didn't tell us that abroad was this difficult," he said.

The young man suggested in the TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh that he regrets leaving Ghana to move abroad to seek greener pastures.

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's video

The Ghanaian man's video went viral on social media, attracting engagement from netizens.

As of the time of drafting this report, the video had raked in over 22k likes and 694 comments, some of which are compiled below by YEN.com.gh.

@Osei Tutu (OT) said:

"Mahama is now president. Ghanaians are getting rich without stress please you can go back."

@Ella Jay also said:

"I am on night shift job in Ghana too. The interesting thing is you will be compensated well over there than me who is here yet we all do night shift job."

@Quami Nanito commented:

"Night shift is better than day shift I swear."

@afiabrown also commented:

"U would not have believed it if u were told."

@Ninja blaq wrote:

"Even if Ghana man enters heaven, he go still complain."

Ghanaian man complains about weather abroad

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man based in the US shared his experience witnessing snowfall for the first time.

While sharing his experience and acclimatisation journey, the young man also said he was struggling to cope with the cold weather abroad.

He further urged folks back home in Ghana to respect and appreciate the hustles of their relatives working to earn a living abroad.

