After completing his national service, a young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to cry out over hardship.

In a video on TikTok, the young man who was captured taking a stroll confessed that life after completing his one-year mandatory service has not been easy.

He lamented that life, even going for a haircut, had become a challenge.

The young man, therefore, advised current service personnel to make good use of their time and avoid an extravagant lifestyle.

He also appealed to them to be careful about how they spend their national service allowance.

A video of the young man's concerns and advice generated many reactions to the report's writing.

Ghanaians react to NSS advice

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varying opinions on the young man's advice to current service personnel.

kwame BB commented:

"Tell them.'

Wonders indicated:

"You set you get free rent then food dey chop for house so your own good pass them."

Bright Kweku526 added:

"Sia like make we wear shirt and shirt go work."

yaw dwarkwaa indicated:

"Experience is the best teacher."

NSS person laments going on errands

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man has expressed frustration with his role in a company where he is doing his national service.

This comes after he lamented that all he does is run errands for his senior colleagues at work.

In a video, he said a senior at the company he was posted to said she was craving palm nut soup and sent him to the market to buy an ingredient.

He then explained that he did not appreciate being turned into an errand boy only a few days into his national service.

