A young lady started her national service on October 1, 2024, and has already faced some challenges with transport

She shared a video showing the long trotro queue she had to join to get to work and expressed her frustrations

Netizens who saw her video encouraged her to brace herself for the extended public transport queues in rush hours

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian woman who has started her national service shared a video complaining about the time it takes to get a vehicle to her workplace every morning.

She shared a video showing the length of the trotro queue and the number of people standing before her.

A National Service person expresses her frustration over the long trotro queue she has to join before getting a vehicle to work. Photo credit: @ladyjackie21

Source: TikTok

In the short video shared on TikTok by @ladyjackie21, a bus had come to transport some passengers to their respective destinations.

Even though she was moving forward, it looked like she would have to wait for another vehicle to come before starting her journey.

In the comments section of her TikTok video, @ladyjackie21 said she even wanted to return home because of the long queue.

Watch the video below:

Netizens encourage NSS personnel

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to @ladyjackie21’s video describing her experience in the trotro queue.

Esi_weba said:

“It is well😂”

The Irritator wrote:

“Adey night shift 😹😹😹😭”

Amira 👑❤️ said:

“You will be fine 🤣🤣”

Ms Tee💫 wrote:

“Saa na eti wai….it takes 3hrs for me to get to work 😭😭”

Mkay😇 said:

“Buckle up 😂 na so ego be😂😂”

JACQUIEDIARIES replied:

“😂😂😂 Eii this one de3,how???”

Adepah❤️ wrote:

“And I didn’t go today 😁cuz of this voice”

JACQUIEDIARIES responded:

“Seriously, I was about to go back home but I said naa, I need the 700 and something cedis😂”

O W U R E K U said:

“Oh yes ofankor barrier you will experience this everyday”

NSS personnel shares first day at work experience

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young Ghanaian lady narrated her first day working as a national service personnel.

In the video, the lady asked why staff at many of the workplaces in the country enjoyed using service persons for errands.

Netizens who commented on the national service lady's video on her experience shared varied opinions on what she said.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh