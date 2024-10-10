A young Ghanaian man who recently started his NSS has lamented after only a few days into his service

In a video posted on TikTok, the young said a madam in his office sent him to the market to buy foodstuffs

His video attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media, who have shared their varied views

A newly posted National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel has taken to social media to express frustration after he was sent to the market to buy some foodstuff for a senior colleague.

The young man, whose name is yet to be confirmed, said a senior at the company he was posted to said she was craving palm nut soup and sent him to the market to buy an ingredient.

An NSS personnel laments after his office madam sent him to the market to buy foodstuff. Photo credit: @zuuumanofficial/TikTok.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the unidentified man suggested he did not appreciate being turned into an errand boy only a few days into his national service.

He further stated that the same woman, a Chinese national, also sent him to a local chop bar to buy her fufu.

"This NSS thing is not easy. We were just in the office working when my madam asked me to go buy foodstuffs. She said wanted to prepare palm nut soup today. I went to the market to buy it for her," he said.

"I wore a suit in a tie today, I thought I was coming to work, but they are just sending on countless errands to buy waakye and ampesi. I thought I was coming to serve my nation but this is getting out of hand," he added.

The young man made these remarks while sharing his first week of NSS experience with his friend.

Netizens react to the NSS personnel's video

Netizens who came across the video of the NSS personnel sharing frustrations after only a week into his mandatory 12 months of service to Ghana shared their views.

@Evans Asante said:

"nss way you dress like CEO.."

@Lady Maya for God replied:

"Go and check parliament. Some hold briefcases."

Nana Peasah also said:

"Ibi normal… just that some of us were privileged enough to use our bosses car for errands."

@Grace commented:

"Don't do it. its not your responsibility to run errands. Stand your ground."

NSS to explore international deployments

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Service Scheme said it may deploy personnel to serve outside the shores of Ghana.

The scheme said it was considering deploying NSS personnel to serve Ghanaian missions based in Europe, America, and Asia.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh