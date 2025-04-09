All about Nathan Kane Samara, the untold story of Eminem's half-brother

While the world is accustomed to Marshall Mathers as rapper Eminem, few are aware of his younger half-brother, Nathan Kane Samara. Nathan was adopted by Eminem when he was a teenager. Like his famous brother, Kane is a rapper, DJ, actor, and influencer with a story worth knowing.

Nathan Kane Samara takes a selfie with a mirror (L). Nathan poses against a wall in Detroit, Michigan (R). Photo: @nathankanemathers on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Nathan Kane Samara is the younger half-brother of rapper Eminem.

Eminem adopted Nathan at the age of 16 .

. Nathan married his longtime girlfriend, Ashley Mae Withey, on 7 May 2018, and they have three children.

Nathan Kane Samara’s profile summary

Full name Nathan “Nate Kane” Mathers Gender Male Date of birth 3 February 1986 Age 39 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Kansas City, Missouri, United States Current residence Detroit, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′6″ Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Ashley Mae Withey Children Liam Mathers, Carter Mathers, Audrianna Melkonian Father Fred Samara Mother Deborah R. Nelson Siblings Michael Mathers, Eminem Profession Rapper, DJ, actor, influencer Years active 2000–present Net worth $3 million Instagram @nathankanemathers

Nathan Kane Samara's biography

Nathan Kane Samara was born in Kansas City, Missouri, United States, to Fred Samara and Deborah R. Nelson. He has two siblings: Michael Mathers and rapper Eminem.

Nathan Kane Samara and Eminem's relationship: A story of family and guardianship

Nathan is Eminem's half-brother through his mother. He was eight years old when he was given up for foster care before being adopted by Eminem. According to Eminem's 2004 interview with Rolling Stone. He said,

I’ve seen my little brother bounce around a lot from foster home to foster home. My little brother was taken away by the state when he was eight, nine. I was twenty-three. But when he was taken away, I always said if I ever get in a position to take him, I would take him. I tried to apply for full custody when I was twenty, but I didn’t have the means.

Top-5 facts about Nathan Kane Samara. Photo: @nathankanemathers on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Almost a decade later, the American rapper acquired custody of his half-brother, who was then sixteen years old. Nathan now acknowledges Eminem's beneficial influence on his life. He stated in a podcast hosted by Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade:

He was the best role model I could have had to help me be the dad that I am today.

Nathan Kane Samara's mother, Debbie Nelson, died on Monday, 2 December 2024, after a struggle with lung cancer.

What does Nathan Kane Samara do for a living?

Nathan Kane Samara is a rapper, DJ, actor, and influencer. He has expressed an interest in becoming a rapper, following in the footsteps of his elder brother, Eminem. Nathan has authored some songs, including Shadow of a Celebrity and Slide on Over.

Nathan Kane Samara poses against a blue background in the Edge, Hudson Yards (L). Nathan is in a boat in Miami Beach, Florida (R). Photo: @nathankanemathers on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nathan Kane Samara's songs

The American singer has recorded music under his stage name, Nate Kane. You can listen to his songs through streaming platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music. Some of his songs include:

Who You Are To Me

Finding My Home

Love You Right

We Could Just Be Friends

Each Other's Eyes

This Is Where We Say Goodbye

I Don't Want To Go

Lock It Down

Brown Eyes

Ti Voglio Bene

Butterflies

Jars

Nothing Left To Say

Together Right Now

Waiting On The Judge

Nathan Kane Samara's movies

Nathan Mathers has been featured in a few movies and music videos. According to his IMDb profile, he has 9 acting credits (as of 2025). They include Devil's Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge (2020), Swifty McVay: Scariest Thing (2018), and Tweed.

The American DJ has also appeared in several music videos, including Swifty McVay Featuring Obie Trice & Nathan Mathers: Phony (2019) and Eminem Feat. Dido: Stan (2020).

What is Nathan Kane Samara's net worth?

According to Spreading Daily News, the American rapper has an alleged net worth of $3 million. He has earned income through his career as an entertainer.

Meet Nathan Kane Samara's wife and children

Nathan is married to Ashley Mae Withey. They got married on 6 May 2018. The couple have three children: daughter Audrianna Melkonian and sons Liam and Carter Mathers.

Nathan Kane Samara's family poses for a wedding photo (L). Nathan and his wife Ashley Mae Withey pose in RAM Stadium, Inglewood CA (R). Photo: @nathankanemathers on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

What does Eminem's brother do for a living? Nathan Kane Samara is an American actor, rapper, DJ, and influencer. How old is Nathan Kane Samara? Eminem's half-brother was born on 3 February 1986. He is 39 years old as of 2025. How many kids does Nate Mathers have? He has three kids: a daughter, Audrianna Melkonian, and sons Liam and Carter Mathers. Does Eminem have custody of his brother? Yes. He received legal custody of his younger half-sibling, Nate Kane, and became the official guardian when Nate turned 16. Why is Nathan's last name Mathers? Nathan's surname was changed to Mathers after his half-brother Eminem's (Marshall Bruce Mathers III) formal adoption. Is Nathan Kane Samara married? Yes. He is married to his longtime girlfriend, Ashley Mae Withey. How tall is Nathan Kane Samara? He is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

While constantly associated with Eminem, Nathan Kane Samara carved out his path. His story, marked by adoption and traversing the margins of tremendous popularity, provides a distinct perspective on family and personality. He has also dabbled in music as Nate Kane, establishing a distinctive brand.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article featuring Matthew Gray Gubler's wife. Matthew Gray Gubler is an accomplished actor, model, filmmaker, illustrator, painter, director, and author. He had relationships with talented and well-known women from Hollywood and beyond.

Matthew has worked in the entertainment industry for over two decades and is deeply committed to his craft. Many of his supporters are interested in his personal life. They are interested in learning about Matthew Gray Gubler's wife. Read the article to find out if he is currently married.

Source: YEN.com.gh