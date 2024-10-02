The 2024/2025 batch of national service personnel resumed work on Tuesday, October 1, 2024

After day one in service, a Ghanaian lady took to social media to share her experience at work

The lady questioned why staff at the various institutions in the country take delight in turning service persons into errand runners

Newly graduated tertiary students have reported to their various postings to resume their duties as national service persons at state and private institutions across the country.

The service personnel reported to their postings on October 1, 2024, and are expected to serve Ghana for 12 months.

Chelsea Kelly, a Ghanaian lady shares her first day at work experience as a national service person.. Photo credit: @chelsica_kelly0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Many of the national service persons have taken to social media to share their first-day experiences at their duty posts.

Taking a cue from this, a young Ghanaian lady, known on TikTok as Chelsea Kelly opened up about her first day at work experience.

Chelsea Kelly said on her first day at work, she overheard some staff expressing excitement that they had gotten new service persons to send on errands.

A few moments after eavesdropping on the conversation, Chelsea Kelly said an elderly woman sent her to buy her a meat pie.

In the video sighted on her TikTok page, Chelsea Kelly wondered why staff at various companies in Ghana take delight in turning national service persons into errand boys and girls.

"Is it national service or national errands? Today was my reporting day and as soon as we got there the staff said they had gotten new people that they were going to send. Tomorrow you go and buy gobɛ for me. I stood there looking at them and a woman called to send me to buy her a meat pie," he narrated.

Chelsea Kelly said she would give the staff at her service posting a month's grace period at the end of which she would not countenance any errand again.

"After one month, whatever they send me to buy, I would buy the same for myself because there is a high chance that you won't retain me after the service and so I won't stress myself for anyone," she stated.

Ghanaians react to Chelsea Kelly's video

Ghanaians online upon sighting Chelsea Kelly's video shared their views on her experience.

@Tessy said:

"your vhim has come down ooo, what happened to the meat pies and chocomilo you intend to sell?."

@Maame Gyamfua also said:

"When they send you let them know you will eat some so they should buy you some."

@Justice Ayi-kwao commented:

"lol u no see anything yet."

New national service personnel advised

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady, Ewurama resorted to online to seek advice as she began her national service.

Ewurama's video prompted several responses from netizens with many advising her to put in her best effort.

Others also advised her to stay away from engaging in romantic relationships with her colleagues at work.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh