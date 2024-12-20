A Ghanaian lady is trending after a video of her lamenting about a rent issue went viral on social media

She opened up on an ordeal she suffered as she was denied a chance to rent a house because she was unmarried

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the concerns of the lady

A Ghanaian lady could not contain her anger as she took to social media to talk about an ordeal she suffered while looking for a house to rent in Accra.

In a video on TikTok, the lady who looked displeased said that after offering part payment of the rent to a landlady, she realised the woman was now playing games with her.

A Ghanaian lady cries out as the landlady refuses to rent to her because she is unmarried. Photo credit: @endiluxbeauty/TikTok

After a back-and-forth, the landlady told the lady that the initial decision to rent the house to her had changed.

She said the excuse the landlady gave was that, based on experiences from previous tenants, she and her brother had decided not to rent the house to persons who were not married.

"When did marriage become a requirement for one to be able to rent a place?" the young woman said in an angry tone.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 26,000 likes and 1,600 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to rent in Accra

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the ordeal suffered by the woman in her quest to rent in Accra.

i AM DE ROYAL KING commented:

"Madam take ur time wai no what some of the single ladies are doing u will be shocked changing men up and down and some of them don't like even sweeping the placeMan questions Ghanaian landlords"

Celebrity_chaperone reacted:

"Eeeii, renting Diaries. 2 years ago, they came to tell me the owner doesn’t want a Ewe after payment.. I pray you find a better alternative."

Juliana Amoateng added:

"Please take your money even if she changes her mind about the marriage condition. She's a huge red flag. I hope you find a better solution soon."

Rell_Artistry added:

"The incoming government must seriously look into this renting thing and do something about it because it’s not funny anymore ahhh."

Man calls out landlords

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man asked why Ghanaian landlords charged Nigerians higher amounts regarding rent.

In the video, he asked whether it was because Nigerians were perceived to be rich people.

People who commented on the post shared their views on why Ghanaian landlords do that.

