Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is reportedly growing frustrated with one of the club’s key players and is now open to selling him this summer.

This follows Los Blancos’ crushing 3-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final — one of the Gunners' most dominant European performances in recent memory.

Florentino Pérez Reportedly Open to Selling Real Madrid Star After Arsenal Humbling

Despite several heroic saves from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid were undone by two stunning second-half free kicks from Declan Rice, before Mikel Merino sealed the win with a composed finish.

The defeat has sparked internal tension at the Spanish giants, with fingers pointed at underperforming stars.

Real Madrid star could be sold this summer

According to reports from Fichajes, Vinicius Junior is no longer considered untouchable by Pérez, who is now prepared to listen to offers for the Brazilian forward this summer.

After a lacklustre showing against Arsenal, the winger’s future at the Santiago Bernabéu could be in serious doubt.

Vinicius Junior struggled to make any impact during Real Madrid’s humbling at the Emirates, registering no shots, no successful dribbles, and no key passes.

His performance was emblematic of a broader trend in 2025 — a season marked by inconsistency, declining output, and a visible dip in confidence.

Within the club, concerns are growing that his playing style doesn’t complement the expected arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Since falling out of the Ballon d’Or conversation, Vinicius’ stats have taken a noticeable hit, and key figures at Valdebebas are beginning to question whether he’s the right long-term partner for the French superstar.

With Premier League clubs reportedly circling, Real Madrid now see an opportunity to cash in while his market value remains high.

For the first time in years, the idea of moving on from Vinicius is being seriously entertained at the Bernabéu.

