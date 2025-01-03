President Akufo-Addo's aide-de-camp collapsed during his last State of the Nation Address in Parliament

Members of Parliament including NPP's Matthew Opoku Prempeh and other security personnel rushed to the unconscious man's aide

Netizens who saw the post greeted the video with mixed reactions, as some were alarmed, while others sympathised with him

President Akufo-Addo's last State of the Nation Address (SONA) was briefly interrupted after his aide-de-camp collapsed.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the President was busily reading his address when suddenly, the military officer who stood behind him slumped to the ground.

President Akufo-Addo's bodyguard loses consciousness and falls to the ground during SONA. Image source: Nana Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

It is unclear what caused the incident; however, members of Parliament, security personnel, and other staff in Parliament rushed to the scene.

Outgoing MP for Manhyia South and NPP Vice Presidential Candidate Matthew Opoku Prempeh was seen rushing to the aid of the unconscious man who was being walked out by other security personnel in the House.

President Akufo-Addo stopped reading the address while his guard was being attended to.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Akufo-Addo's guard collapses

Netizens who saw the video of the President's guard losing consciousness expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

@onlyurss2 wrote:

"Ah why were they even making him walk ????? Oh God please touch him with your healing hands Amen."

@_ish_ish7 wrote:

"What kind of emergency training does the ambulance service have???"

@offeijohnny wrote:

"May the good Lord save him in the name of Jesus."

@Danquahella wrote:

"KT Hammond was like tena ha."

@arnoldtyga_01 wrote:

"The voices behind “Napo na y3 Doctor “ I ask Doctor b3n."

@obii_the_great wrote:

"The guy is tired lack of sleep."

@unrealtapes07 wrote:

"Wonder how his kids be feeling now, keep him alive #happyfathersday."

@rep_boi wrote:

"Herrr Ghana why , someone collapsed, no assessment to check either conscious or to initiate cpr , they stood the person up and let him walk."

@princess_daniita_ wrote:

"See the way he was eyeing him. Someway oo."

@dennisgawuga wrote:

"They waited too long. Means security was lax. The moment he staggered, someone should have already moved to prevent the spectacle. The president had to turn and look before assista.ce moved upstage."

Akufo-Addo delivers last SONA

President Akufo-Addo's tenure has come to an end. He served eight years and will be succeeded by President-elect John Dramani Mahama in a few days.

Ahead of the incoming President's swearing-in, President Akufo-Addo delivered his final SONA in Parliament on January 3, 2024.

In his address, the President listed his administration's many successes as well as the challenges it encountered in the last four years.

Source: YEN.com.gh