A video of the official photographer of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, meeting the Otumfuo has surfaced on social media

In the video, the photographer was seen shaking hands with the king of the Ashanti Kingdom at the Manhyia Palace

The photographer had the chance to meet and greet the Asantehene after he accompanied Dr Dampare on a courtesy visit to the Palace

The official photographer of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, could not believe his luck after he had a chance encounter with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The photographer, who is also a police officer, was introduced to the Asantehene by the IGP yesterday, January 2, 2025, as part of the IGP's visit to the Manhyia Palace.

Identified on TikTok as @realityimages, the police officer looked visibly thrilled to have met the revered king of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Shortly after the visit, the excited photographer took to social media to share his delight.

He further shared photos of the visit to the Manhyia Palace where he was captured shaking hands with the Otumfuo.

"See how IGP introduced me to Asantehene Otumfour today," he wrote in the caption of a TikTok video.

The IGP was heard in the video telling the Asantehene that the young police officer was his photographer.

Ghanaians congratulate the photographer

Online friends of the photographer congratulated him for shaking hands with the Asantehene after they chanced on his video.

As of the time of filing this report, the video of Dampare's official photographer has racked up over 10k likes and 193 comments in 24 hours.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the reactions below:

@Manuel said:

"Me de3 I no go wash my hand that day ooo."

@This-account-has-been-hacked replied:

"D way I will be smelling my hands anytime."

@okese755 also said:

"If it was to be me like I won’t wash my hand for the rest of my life again because the world king has shakes hands with me, the guy is blessed."

@Pentecost_Videos commented:

"God will take you to alot of places my brother.Your humility alone."

@Nana Sarpong 11 also commented:

"You are blessed abundance for meeting the greatest king... much love."

@flame wrote:

"From now onwards let see how changes will come into ur life."

@ooRisky also wrote:

"Talent and HUMILITY will take you places without appointment permits. Efo Geshon. @realityimages, you're my inspiration."

Otumfuo holds a lavish party for the security team

Meanwhile, in a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II held a special dinner party for members of his security team.

The party, according to reports, was to appreciate the hard work and dedication of the security personnel, comprising private and state, to the Otumfuo.

A video of the lavish party showed the security team having a good time with the revered king at the Manhyia Palace.

The trending video, also captured them kneeling before the Asante king and showering praises and accolades on him.

