Global site navigation

Akufo-Addo Delivers Final State Of The Nation Address Today As He Prepares To Leave Office
Ghana

Akufo-Addo Delivers Final State Of The Nation Address Today As He Prepares To Leave Office

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa 2 min read
  • President Nana Akufo-Addo will deliver a State of the Nation Address to Parliament later on January 3, 2025
  • The President's State of the Nation Address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution
  • The January 3 address serves as the President’s concluding report on the nation as he vacates office

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

President Nana Akufo-Addo will deliver his final State of the Nation Address to Parliament on January 3, 2025.

This address will come as the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic will be officially dissolved on Monday, January 6, 2025

Akufo-Addo, State Of The Nation Address, Parliament, Ghana Economy, Ghana Government, Transition
President Nana Akufo-Addo delivers his final State of the Nation Address on January 3, 2025
Source: Getty Images

The upcoming address, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

Akufo-Addo will be leaving office with a tattered legacy. The consensus is that he is leaving Ghana worse than he found it when he took over from John Mahama in 2017.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This was underscored by the devastating defeat the New Patriotic Party suffered in the 2024 election.

Read also

"It’s Not New": Asamoah Gyan advises John Mahama to refine 24-hour policy

Akufo-Addo promised to turn around Ghana’s economic fortunes, boosting industrialisation while combating corruption and stemming environmental degradation from illegal mining.

However, Ghana is now plagued by rising unemployment, a struggling industrial agenda and environmental crises.

Notable promises from Akufo-Addo, such as the One District, One Factory (1D1F) and the Planting for Food and Jobs, did not yield the desired results.

Under Akufo-Addo's second term, many suffered through debt defaults, a weakening currency, high inflation and an eventual $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Ghana launched a domestic debt exchange on December 5, 2022, after defaulting on its debt, which included $55 billion in public debt.

For example, the Bank of Ghana lost GH¢55.12 billion due to haircuts that its investments suffered under the controversial Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Under the domestic debt exchange, local bonds will be exchanged for new ones maturing in 2027, 2029, 2032, and 2037.

Read also

Mahama says NDC needs serious spiritual backing to overcome Ghana's debt crisis: "It's a trap"

The haircuts notably prompted protests and agitation from pensioners, including former chief justice Sophia Akuffo.

Afrobarometer noted that many Ghanaians experienced some level of poverty in the past year and suffered shortages of basic necessities such as food and clean water amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Going into the election, polls and surveys showed that most citizens rated the Akufo-Addo government’s economic performance negatively.

Mahama's vow to rescue Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama has urged Ghanaians to prepare for a difficult recovery as he assumes office.

The president-elect stressed that the task of restoring the economy was daunting and required a collective effort of Ghanaians.

According to Mahama, who served as President before, Ghana was currently in an abyss created by Akufo-Addo's governance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Hot: