A woman living with sickle cell disease has sparked discussions online after sharing remarks she says doctors made to her over the years

The TikTok creator listed several comments she described as surprising, frustrating and difficult to forget

The post has reignited conversations about patient care, communication and understanding of chronic health conditions

A woman living with sickle cell disease has gone viral after sharing a series of comments she claims were made to her by medical professionals during years of treatment.

The woman, identified on TikTok as Wanda, posted a video detailing encounters she said left her surprised, frustrated and, at times, amused.

TikTok creator Wanda shares some comments she says doctors have made to her during years of living with sickle cell disease. Photo credit: Luis Tato/William Campbell/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the video, Wanda listed several remarks she allegedly received from doctors while seeking medical care for her condition.

According to her, some of the comments touched on her personal life, treatment choices and understanding of her own health.

Among the statements she recalled were suggestions about starting a family, questions about her lifestyle and comments comparing her condition to that of other sickle cell patients.

She also claimed that some doctors appeared to doubt her knowledge of her own medical history despite living with the condition for most of her life.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, attracting numerous reactions from users who expressed shock at some of the experiences she described.

Many commenters shared similar stories from their own interactions with healthcare professionals, while others emphasised the importance of empathy and effective communication when treating people living with chronic illnesses.

Sickle cell disease is a lifelong inherited blood disorder that can cause episodes of severe pain and other health complications, often requiring ongoing medical care.

Wanda's post has since sparked broader online discussions about patient experiences within healthcare settings and the need for a greater understanding of people living with long-term medical conditions.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh