A mother has shared an intriguing video showing her young daughter communicating through sign language

The clip has attracted widespread attention online, with many viewers praising the girl's communication skills

Several social media users expressed interest in seeing more videos of the child using sign language

A mother has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video of her young daughter demonstrating her newly acquired sign language skills.

The video, posted by TikTok user @kikithegreat14, shows the child communicating through sign language during a playful interaction with her mother.

The young girl won hearts online after using sign language to communicate with her mother. Photo caption:Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the clip, the mother briefly takes a piece of candy from the girl before handing it back to her. When asked to say "thank you," the child responds using sign language instead of speaking.

The young girl repeated the gesture when her mother encouraged her to use words.

It was only after being reminded that not everyone understands sign language that she softly attempted to say the phrase aloud.

The video quickly gained attention online, with many viewers praising the child's ability to communicate through sign language at such a young age.

Several social media users described the interaction as heartwarming and applauded the effort put into teaching the child an alternative form of communication.

Others said they would like to see more videos showcasing the girl's progress and her growing confidence in using sign language.

The clip has also sparked conversations about the importance of introducing children to different communication methods and helping them develop language skills from an early age.

As reactions continue to pour in, many viewers have celebrated the little girl's achievement and the supportive role her mother has played in her learning journey.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh