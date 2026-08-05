5 US Work Visas Foreigners Can Use To Qualify for Permanent Residency

The United States issues approximately 140,000 employment-based immigrant visas each fiscal year, divided across five preference categories

The E1 category covers individuals with extraordinary ability, outstanding researchers, and multinational executives seeking to work in the US

Eligible spouses and children of principal applicants may also obtain visas under the same employment-based programme

The United States government issues approximately 140,000 employment-based immigrant visas each fiscal year, running from 1 October to 30 September, distributed across five distinct preference categories for foreign workers.

Eligible spouses and unmarried children under 21 may accompany or later join the principal applicant in the country under the same visa category.

Explore the five US employment-based immigrant visa categories, including E1 for extraordinary abilities and E5 for investors. Photo credit: Getty Images

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Five categories of US employment visas

The first preference category, known as E1, covers priority workers and is split into three groups: individuals with extraordinary ability in science, the arts, education, business or athletics; outstanding professors and researchers; and multinational managers or executives.

Those qualifying under extraordinary ability may self-petition without a job offer, provided they intend to continue working in their field.

Professors and researchers generally need at least three years of experience and a formal offer from a US institution, while multinational managers must have worked in a managerial or executive role for an overseas branch, parent, subsidiary or affiliate of the US employer.

The second preference category, E2, targets professionals holding advanced degrees and those with exceptional ability in the sciences, arts or business.

A labour certification and job offer are typically required, although applicants may apply for a National Interest Waiver, which removes both requirements if the exemption is deemed to serve the national interest.

The E3 category, or third preference, covers skilled workers, professionals and other workers. Skilled workers must hold positions requiring at least two years of training or experience, while professionals need at minimum a bachelor's degree or its foreign equivalent. Workers in the third group fill roles requiring less than two years of training. Most E3 applicants need an employer-filed Form I-140 and an approved labour certification from the Department of Labour.

The fourth preference, E4, applies to a broad range of special immigrants. These include ministers of religion, certain religious workers, broadcasters at the International Broadcasting Bureau, Iraqi and Afghan interpreters and translators, foreign medical graduates meeting specific criteria, special immigrant juveniles, certain former US government employees posted abroad and individuals serving or having served in the US Armed Forces. Unlike most other categories, E4 does not require labour certification.

E5 investor visas

The fifth and final category, E5, is reserved for immigrant investors who inject capital into new commercial enterprises in the United States. These investments must result in the creation of jobs as a condition of the programme.

Across all five categories, the visa framework is designed to attract workers who either fill critical gaps in the US labour market, bring exceptional talent, or contribute to economic growth through investment.

US lists 4 marriages qualifying for green cards

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recognises a wider range of marriages than many applicants expect.

The marriages recognised for US green card and visa applications include civil, religious, common-law, and gay marriages.

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Source: YEN.com.gh