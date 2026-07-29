Popular South African broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu announced his departure from the March and March protest movement

The controversial Mchunu argued that the ongoing demonstrations could damage the economy if allowed to continue indefinitely

He also aimed at fellow movement figures Phakela and Jacinta, questioning their understanding of the risks involved

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Popular South African broadcaster and activist Ngizwe Mchunu has announced that he is withdrawing from the March and March movement, citing concerns about the long-term consequences of sustained protests on the country's economy.

Ngizwe Mchunu announces his withdrawal from the March and March protest movement, citing economic concerns and questioning fellow activists' understanding of risks. Image credit: YNews/Facebook

Source: UGC

Mchunu made it clear that demonstrations of this nature cannot continue without limit, stating that he must weigh the personal and national costs of continued action.

Central to his decision, he said, is the very real possibility of imprisonment, something he takes seriously before committing to any form of public protest.

Ngizwe Mchunu aims at fellow activists

The broadcaster did not hold back in his criticism of fellow March and March figures Phakela and Jacinta, suggesting that neither of them truly understands what it means to face incarceration.

Mchunu indicated that his approach to activism is shaped by an awareness of those consequences, implying that others in the movement have not applied the same level of caution.

His comments arrive as debate continues within the movement about the direction and future of the protests.

The Instagram post below has the video of Ngizwe Mchunu announcing his departure from the March and March Movement.

Social media react to Ngizwe Mchunu's exit

The announcement drew a wave of responses on social media, with opinions sharply divided on whether his departure represents wisdom or retreat.

malanje1965 wrote:

"It is too late! The damage has already been done! It is sad."

goodsonkhalani commented:

"A good gambler knows when to cash out."

mujoko1 said:

"Bro has money now, bro wants to enjoy in peace 😂😂😂."

idia_iyesigie added:

"Jacinta is Zuma's political instrument, Phakela is Ramaphosa's instrument. Just give them time. They will clash."

jaensmith78197 wrote:

"Good on him. Foreigners, whether legal or illegal, are human beings and should be treated with respect and dignity."

Jacinta Ngobese responds to President John Mahama's public criticism of South Africa's handling of recent xenophobic attacks. Credit: Ernest Ankomah/RAJESH JANTILAL

Source: Getty Images

Jacinta Ngobese slams President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has responded to President John Mahama's public criticism of South Africa's handling of recent xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

Ngobese-Zuma, who is known for her anti-immigrant stance, reacted to footage shared on X in which Mahama addressed an African Union delegation at the Jubilee House in Accra.

In the video, Mahama criticised South African authorities for failing to act decisively against those fuelling the violence.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh