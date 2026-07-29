Ngizwe Mchunu Announces He Is Stepping Away from March and March Movement
- Popular South African broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu announced his departure from the March and March protest movement
- The controversial Mchunu argued that the ongoing demonstrations could damage the economy if allowed to continue indefinitely
- He also aimed at fellow movement figures Phakela and Jacinta, questioning their understanding of the risks involved
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Popular South African broadcaster and activist Ngizwe Mchunu has announced that he is withdrawing from the March and March movement, citing concerns about the long-term consequences of sustained protests on the country's economy.
Mchunu made it clear that demonstrations of this nature cannot continue without limit, stating that he must weigh the personal and national costs of continued action.
Central to his decision, he said, is the very real possibility of imprisonment, something he takes seriously before committing to any form of public protest.
Ngizwe Mchunu aims at fellow activists
The broadcaster did not hold back in his criticism of fellow March and March figures Phakela and Jacinta, suggesting that neither of them truly understands what it means to face incarceration.
Mchunu indicated that his approach to activism is shaped by an awareness of those consequences, implying that others in the movement have not applied the same level of caution.
His comments arrive as debate continues within the movement about the direction and future of the protests.
The Instagram post below has the video of Ngizwe Mchunu announcing his departure from the March and March Movement.
Social media react to Ngizwe Mchunu's exit
The announcement drew a wave of responses on social media, with opinions sharply divided on whether his departure represents wisdom or retreat.
malanje1965 wrote:
"It is too late! The damage has already been done! It is sad."
goodsonkhalani commented:
"A good gambler knows when to cash out."
mujoko1 said:
"Bro has money now, bro wants to enjoy in peace 😂😂😂."
idia_iyesigie added:
"Jacinta is Zuma's political instrument, Phakela is Ramaphosa's instrument. Just give them time. They will clash."
jaensmith78197 wrote:
"Good on him. Foreigners, whether legal or illegal, are human beings and should be treated with respect and dignity."
Jacinta Ngobese slams President Mahama
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has responded to President John Mahama's public criticism of South Africa's handling of recent xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.
Ngobese-Zuma, who is known for her anti-immigrant stance, reacted to footage shared on X in which Mahama addressed an African Union delegation at the Jubilee House in Accra.
In the video, Mahama criticised South African authorities for failing to act decisively against those fuelling the violence.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh