A car influencer on TikTok, Carnova, has shared a short list of vehicles she believes Ghanaians can still buy for GH¢50,000 or less, focusing specifically on 2010 models.

In a video that has been circulating on social media, the influencer highlighted three cars she said are worth considering for people searching for affordable vehicles in the Ghanaian market.

Carnova listed cars within GH¢50,000 or less

The first car she mentioned was the Kia Morning. According to her, the small hatchback remains a practical option, especially for people who mainly drive within the city.

Carnova described the car as compact and easy to move around in busy areas, making it convenient for daily commuting.

She also pointed out that the Kia Morning is fuel-efficient, which is an important factor for many drivers in Ghana.

Because of its low fuel consumption, she said it could also be suitable for people who want to use a car for ride-hailing services such as Uber.

The second vehicle on her list was the Hyundai Getz.

While discussing the car, she noted that it comes with a quiet engine, something many drivers appreciate when it comes to comfort.

She also explained that the Hyundai Getz is easy to maintain, which can be helpful for buyers looking for a vehicle that does not demand expensive upkeep.

According to her, the car also handles Ghanaian roads better than many people might expect.

The third car she mentioned in the video was the Chevrolet Aveo.

Despite its age, she noted that the model still performs reasonably well.

Watch the TikTok video below:

She explained that the car has a decent air conditioning system, a feature many drivers consider important due to the country’s warm weather.

She also added that spare parts for the Chevrolet Aveo have become more available than before, making maintenance easier for owners.

Netizens reacted to Carnova's price list

Her recommendations have sparked conversations online, especially among people looking for affordable cars in Ghana’s used vehicle market.

With car prices continuing to rise, the influencer’s list has drawn attention from viewers who are exploring budget-friendly options, particularly among 2010 models priced around GH¢50,000 or below.

Check out some comments below:

Miss.Miah commented:

"My budget is not above the said amount, but I want to buy a Honda Civic."

KisasBeautyLough commented:

"Chevrolet Aveo 🥰🥰."

M-ice-Black commented:

"Which country is she from, because I don’t think she lives in Ghana😂."

Nii Armah 21 commented:

"Kia Morning and Kia Picanto are two different models."

Kwasi Sarpong commented:

"Chevrolet Aveo de3 never never. That car will give you a serious headache."

Cars valued at GH¢255,000 and below

Source: YEN.com.gh