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Man Who Met DJ Cuppy at Airport Opens Up About Their Memorable Conversation
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Man Who Met DJ Cuppy at Airport Opens Up About Their Memorable Conversation

by  Edwin Abanga
2 min read
  • An airport employee has gone viral after sharing his encounter with popular Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy
  • He recalled being surprised when she asked for his name and addressed him personally during their interaction
  • The encounter has sparked conversations across social media platforms about celebrity humility and kindness

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An airport employee has captured the attention of social media users after recounting a memorable encounter with Nigerian disc jockey and media personality DJ Cuppy.

The worker, identified on TikTok as Victor-On-The-Ramp, shared a video describing how he unexpectedly met the celebrity while both were at the airport.

DJ Cuppy, Femi Otedola, celebrity encounter, airport worker, airport staff, TikTok, viral video, social media reactions, Nigerian celebrities, entertainment news, human interest, celebrity lifestyle, fan moment
DJ Cuppy interacts with an airport employee during a chance encounter at the airport. Photo credit: Ovas04/TikTok
Source: TikTok

According to Victor, the brief interaction left a lasting impression on him because of the way DJ Cuppy conducted herself during their conversation.

He explained that the entertainer appeared friendly and approachable from the moment they met. During their exchange, she reportedly asked him what people called him, prompting him to introduce himself as Victor.

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The airport employee said he was pleasantly surprised when the disc jockey used his name while speaking to him, describing the gesture as one of the highlights of the encounter.

Victor later took to TikTok to share the experience with his followers, noting that he admired both DJ Cuppy and her family.

In the video caption, he also spoke about his personal ambitions, revealing that he hopes to achieve great financial success in the future.

Referencing DJ Cuppy's father, billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, Victor wrote that he dreams of becoming a billionaire as well.

He further praised the celebrity's personality, describing her as warm and easy to interact with.

The video quickly gained traction online, with many social media users reacting to the story and commending DJ Cuppy for her reportedly humble and friendly nature.

Watch the TikTok video here:

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Edwin Abanga avatar

Edwin Abanga (Entertainment Editor) Edwin is a trained Communicator with over five years of writing experience for various online portals, including Scooper News. He is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), now UNIMAC-IJ. You can contact him via email: eabanga21@gmail.com.

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