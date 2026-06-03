Samuel Adeniyi, a former waste picker, is making steady academic progress after receiving a life-changing scholarship and support from well-wishers

The teenager, who once earned a living collecting plastics and cartons, is now studying in a boarding school and looking forward to a brighter future

The emotional reunion between Samuel and his benefactor touched many social media users, with the teenager expressing gratitude through prayers

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young teenager whose life changed dramatically after receiving a scholarship and public support has shared a heartwarming update on his academic journey.

Samuel Adeniyi, a 19-year-old former waste picker, was recently visited by content creator and philanthropist Adebayo, popularly known as BayuzTV, at his boarding school.

Samuel Adeniyi engages his benefactor during a surprise visit to his boarding school. Photo credit: Bayuztv/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The visit came months after Samuel's story touched many people online and inspired donations from well-wishers.

Before receiving support, Samuel spent his days collecting plastics and cartons, earning modest sums from each bag he sold.

He used the proceeds to support himself and pursue his tiling trade. However, his life took a different turn after a viral video highlighted his struggles and determination.

Moved by his story, Nigerians reportedly donated more than GH¢80,000, helped support his mother's business and funded his education through university.

In a video shared by BayuzTV, Samuel appeared healthy and confident as he warmly embraced his benefactor upon seeing him.

The teenager expressed gratitude for the opportunity he has received and proudly spoke about the progress he has made in school.

According to Samuel, one of the most significant changes in his life has been his increasing ability to read and communicate in English.

"Before, I did not know how to read or speak English. But now, I can try, and I can read. I'm so happy," he said.

During the visit, BayuzTV also presented him with a bag of provisions. Overcome with gratitude, Samuel offered prayers for everyone who contributed to his educational journey.

The philanthropist explained that Samuel had been kept away from public attention to allow him to focus fully on his studies and adjust to life in school.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Source: YEN.com.gh