Ghana's Shirley Ayorkor Botchway was officially welcomed and celebrated as the new Commonwealth Secretary General in London on June 10

The event held at the Lancaster house in London saw many diplomats and dignitaries in attendance

Photos and videos from the landmark event have garnered significant traction online

Nigerian DJ and socialite DJ Cuppy was billed to perform at Shirley Ayorkor Botchway's official reception in London as the new Commonwealth Secretary General.

DJ Cuppy Joins Dentaa Amoateng, Others At Shirley Ayorkor Botchway's Official Reception In London

Shirley Ayorkor Botchway is a Ghanaian politician, diplomat and lawyer who was announced as the seventh secretary-general of the Commonwealth of Nations since 1 April 2025.

Before her appointment into the Commonwealth Office, she was Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Ayorkor Botchway's appointment made her the first African woman to serve in the Commonwealth Secretary General position.

Scores of top personalities gathered in London at her official welcome reception sponsored by GUBA founded British-Ghanaian executive Dentaa Amoateng.

Moliy performs at the 2025 BET Awards

Ghanaian musician Moliy achieved a major career milestone when she stole the spotlight with a fiery performance at the 2025 BET Awards.

The Shake It To The Max hitmaker got the crowd jamming to her hit song, leaving celebrities at the venue and viewers at home nodding their heads.

Moliy wore a sparkly two-piece outfit and white sneakers as she wowed the crowd with her unique dance moves.

