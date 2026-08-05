Canada's immigration authority published 10 tips on August 1 to help applicants avoid common mistakes that slow down processing

The guidance covers everything from online submission and document translation to photo requirements and fee payment

IRCC warned applicants to declare all family members and respond to information requests by stated deadlines

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has published a list of 10 practical tips aimed at helping people navigate the country's immigration application process more successfully.

The guidance, shared publicly on Facebook on August 1, 2026, is directed at anyone seeking to travel to Canada, immigrate, or apply for Canadian citizenship.

Canada has published 10 essential tips to aid immigration applicants in avoiding common errors that hinder application processing. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What IRCC wants applicants to know

The authority's first recommendation is to apply online wherever possible, as the digital process includes built-in checks that flag incomplete submissions before they are formally sent.

Applicants are also advised to answer every question on the form, using "N/A" for any section that does not apply to their personal circumstances.

IRCC urged applicants to download and use the official document checklist available on each programme's web page, and to have any documents not written in English or French translated by a certified translator before submission.

On the matter of supporting documents, the authority cautioned against sending original documents when copies are all that is required, stressing that applicants should follow instructions carefully and include only what is explicitly asked for. For photographs, IRCC advised bringing the official photo requirements to the photographer and reviewing the images before submitting them.

Key steps that are often overlooked

Among the tips that applicants frequently overlook, IRCC stressed the importance of declaring all family members in an application, including those who will not be accompanying the applicant to Canada. Omitting family members at this stage can create complications later in the process.

Contact information accuracy was also highlighted as a common area of error. IRCC asked applicants to provide an active email address they monitor regularly and to ensure their mailing address is complete and correct.

The authority reminded applicants to sign and date every document that requires it and to confirm that fees are paid in the correct amount using an accepted payment method.

Finally, IRCC noted that applicants must respond promptly to any requests for additional information, submitting the required materials before the deadline provided.

Below is the Facebook post by IRCC

Canada lists reasons foreigners could lose PR status

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has published a clarification outlining the precise legal circumstances under which a foreign national can lose permanent resident (PR) status in the country.

This addresses concerns raised by immigrants living abroad, particularly those who have allowed their PR cards to lapse and worry about the implications for their residency rights.

IRCC confirmed that allowing a PR card to expire carries no automatic consequence for a person's permanent residency.

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Source: YEN.com.gh