A young man's quest to relocate to the United States has suffered a setback after he attended a visa interview

He detailed how many questions he was asked by the visa officer during the interview at the US Embassy

Ghanaians who reacted to the video have shared varied opinions on the reason he was denied the visa

A young Ghanaian man has been left in disbelief over the circumstances surrounding how his US visa was refused.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, popular travel enthusiast Kweku Lottery shared an audio in which the applicant explained what transpired during his interview on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

A young Ghanaian man cries out as he gets denied a USA visa. Photo credit: Motortion, JackF/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sounding displeased, the young man said he went into the interview feeling confident based on his preparation.

He said he was first asked by the visa officer about the purpose of his travel, to which he responded that he was attending a relative’s graduation and would use the opportunity to visit some tourist sites.

The next question was about what he does for a living, to which he replied that he works as an Uber driver.

The young man said that after he answered the question about his work, the visa officer went silent and began typing.

Shortly after, he was informed that his visa had been refused.

“That was it. He did not say anything again. Moments later, I was told my visa had been denied.”

The United States slaps a non-immigrant visa ban on Ghana and 74 other countries. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

The man said he left feeling very disappointed, particularly as certain factors about his application, such as his bank statement, were in order.

At the time of filing the report, the concerns raised by the young man who had been denied a visa had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the TikTok video of the man speaking after being denied a visa

Man's refusal of US visa sparks reactions

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions regarding the man's story on why he was refused a US visa.

cety37 stated:

"The visa is by favour, I swear, hmm."

David indicated:

"It's simple; they will do the selection before you go to the interview. The interview is just a formality."

The Ice Bucket added:

"I was asked one question: 'Have you travelled before?' and that was it."

Me_nana added:

"Mine was approved on 28th May. It took me nearly 5 minutes for the interview."

LADY MAVIS said:

"Hmm, I remember mine on 7th May. All five people in front of me were denied, but God came through."

ohemaamary73 wrote:

"Please, I know someone who went there, and after the interview, they collected his passport. Does it mean they will give him the visa?"

Man refused visa gets permanent residency

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had opened up on how he defied the odds in his quest to travel abroad.

Mr Happiness said he faced a setback in his desire to relocate from Ghana in 2007 when the Netherlands embassy denied his visa.

He now lives in the Netherlands and explained that the same country later granted him an EU permanent residency card a few years later.

Source: YEN.com.gh