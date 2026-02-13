The trending supposed Russian man, Yaytseslav, has changed his TikTok account, vyacheslav_znakomstva, from public to private

The move comes after several of his videos approaching Ghanaian women sparked backlash and heated discussions online

Many social media users are speculating that the decision to go private may be linked to the growing criticism surrounding his content

The infamous man claiming to be a Russian who has been trending in Ghana over his viral videos of approaching women has made a sudden move on social media.

Viral alleged Russian man restricts TikTok access amid reactions. Image credit: Bongo ideas, @vyacheslav_znakomstva

Source: TikTok

Yaytseslav, whose TikTok handle vyacheslav_znakomstva gained attention for recording his interactions with Ghanaian women in public places, has now switched his account from public to private.

The change comes shortly after several of his videos sparked intense debate online.

His videos, which showed him boldly approaching women in areas like Accra and triggered conversations, drew mixed reactions.

While some viewers found the content entertaining, many others criticised it, describing the videos as uncomfortable and inappropriate, considering the women did not consent to the recording.

The criticisms grew stronger after a recent viral encounter with a wealthy Ghanaian lady who firmly rejected his advances.

Yaytseslav restricts his TikTok account

A quick check on TikTok now shows that his once publicly accessible account is restricted, meaning only approved followers can now view his content.

Check out a screenshot from his TikTok account below:

Controversial "Russian" TikToker reduces public visibility of his page. Image credit: @vyacheslav_znakomstva

Source: TikTok

Although Yaytseslav has not publicly addressed the reason behind the change, his decision to go private has only added another layer to the ongoing conversation surrounding his viral presence in Ghana.

The pressure keeps mounting as Ghanaians call for his arrest over his illegal recording of Ghanaian women.

Two Ghanaian ladies rejected alleged Russian's advances

Two Ghanaian ladies have earned massive respect after it emerged that they had refused the advances of a man who records and shares videos of his escapades with women online.

Yaytseslav is trending online after videos of his dealings with some Ghanaian women surfaced online on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

The man, who introduces himself as a Russian, often moves around the Accra Mall area, gets acquainted with shoppers and passersby, and records them to share online.

In the video, he approached the two ladies, asking whether they were mother and daughter or sisters; they replied that they were siblings.

He then complimented their good looks, before going ahead to tell them he was from Russia, sticking to his usual script to try and woo them.

Before he could say anything further, one of the ladies mentioned that her sister was married, to which the other nodded in confirmation.

A rich Ghanaian woman declines the alleged trending Russian man, Yaytselav's request to meet up in an awkward encounter in Accra. Image credit: @59Pixelss

Source: Twitter

Rich Ghanaian woman rejected Yaytseslav

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaytseslav, the alleged Russian man trending for approaching Ghanaian women, was seen in a viral video interacting with a wealthy lady in Accra.

During their conversation, Kimberly mentioned she was from New York but currently lives in Ghana. The alleged Russian man complimented her and expressed interest in seeing her later that evening.

Despite his persistence, Kimberly calmly declined his proposal. Her confident and respectful rejection has earned her praise from many social media users.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh