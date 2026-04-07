Offset and Lil Tjay's heated beef has come into sharp focus after the Migos rapper was reportedly shot and hospitalised in Florida

According to TMZ, Offset was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was said to be in a stable condition

DJ Akademiks initially claimed Lil Tjay was also shot, but later clarified he was only picked up in connection with the incident

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Rappers Offset and Lil Tjay are grabbing headlines after the Migos rapper was reportedly shot in Florida amid their rumoured beef over alleged unpaid debts.

Lil Tjay and Offset's beef trends after the Migos rapper is reportedly shot in Hollywood, Florida, on April 6, 2026. Image credit: Offset, LilTjay

Source: Facebook

The popular rapper of Migos fame was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Monday, April 6, 2026, after he was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

TMZ and Variety both reported the news, quoting a representative close to the rapper.

"Can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored."

Seminole Police also confirmed the incident, and rapper Offset was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Amid the developing scenario, DJ Akademiks claimed that Lil Tjay was also shot at the same hotel, although authorities had yet to confirm that claim.

DJ Akademiks later clarified that the rapper was not shot but was instead picked up in relation to the incident.

The Twitter post shared by DJ Akademiks is below.

Lil Tjay and Offset's beef explained

DJ Akademiks' claim has revived interest in a long-running feud between rappers Offset and Tjay, which began in January after the latter claimed the Migos rapper owed him money.

During a Twitch stream in January 2026, Lil Tjay accused Offset of being broke, claiming he loaned him up to $10,000 for casino gambling and was never repaid.

He alleged that he met his colleague at a casino in a panicked mode look for money, and helped him out.

"Why I diss Offset? Offset is broke. I’ll tell y’all a true story: I seen him in the casino. He was popped, he was panicking. He was asking random people for Cash Apps. He was broke.

“I don’t know what happened, nobody was answering his phone calls. He was trying to run up, chasing, chasing, chasing. He must have a gambling addiction," he said.

Offset hit back with a warning, claiming his colleague was probably speaking about the wrong person, but Lil Tjay did not relent.

In March 2026, he shared a post on Instagram flaunting jewellery and suggested the rapper was relying on 'lunch money'.

"I could never be broke like set [Offset] running off making smoke over lunch money. Ima have ta smoke on a hunnit streams for it to get to all that," he wrote.

Lil Tjay's comments angered Offset, who hit back in a social media post in which he challenged the Calling My Phone hitmaker to a one-on-one confrontation.

“Let’s hit on live, I’ll fly to you, this ain’t gon stop the ya fell off allegations. Meet me in New York. And give me a one-on-one live," he wrote.

The beef has resurfaced and sparked reactions on social media amid reports that Offset had been shot and Lil Tjay was reportedly in custody.

Below is an Instagram post of Offset and Lil Tjay slamming each other.

Reactions to Offset and Lil Tjay's beef

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the reported shooting incident involving Offset and Lil Tjay, stemming from their rumoured beef.

Flash DaVøcalist said:

"It is said that OFFSET owed Lil Tjay a bag of cash. The rest is history."

Lüh Scishy wrote:

"I think it's about a 10K situation."

Yung Manners commented:

"Cardi be looking for Lil Tjay right now for a good work done."

Markydee Grant said:

"I said this too lmao. I said Offset probably owe someone money he borrowed from 😂, and what do you know 😆?"

Lil Tjay accuses Offset of owing him $10,000 that he loaned him to pay off an alleged gambling debt. Image credit: LilTjay, Offset

Source: Facebook

Cardi B shows off Offset's son

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Cardi B had given a first look at her adorable son with Offset in a viral video.

The rapper shared the first photo, with Offset also sharing a similar post and stating their son would be named Wave.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh