A video of a man sharing the initial setback he suffered in his attempt to relocate to Europe has gone viral

He explained that he was initially denied a visa to the Netherlands in 2007 when he was living in Ghana

Mr Happiness said that after so many years, the same country has granted him an EU permanent residency card

A Ghanaian man has become a source of motivation to many people after he opened up on how he defied the odds in his quest to travel abroad.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, @kofigabs, popularly known as Mr Happiness, said a major setback he faced in his desire to relocate from Ghana came in 20027 when the Netherlands embassy denied him a visa to their country.

Mr Happiness express joy as he gets EU permanent resident card Photo credit:@kofigabs/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Many years later, @koifgabs, who now lives in the Netherlands, says the same country has now given him an EU permanent residency card in 2023.

Wearing a bright smile, the young man with the permanent residency card in his hand said he never gave up on his dream to travel abroad and admonished Ghanaians with a similar desire also not to give up.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 12,000 likes and 20,000 views.

Watch the video

Man discourages lazy people from travelling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man advised people who are lazy to forgo the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

The factory hand in a TikTok video said the critical principle of succeeding abroad is hard work hence, anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling.

He cited how he works for 11 hours non-stop simply because he needs money to pay school fees.

Don't rush to travel abroad

In related news, a young Ghanaian lady in the US Army has advised the youth regarding their quest to seek greener pastures abroad.

Ama Koranteng said people with decent jobs in Ghana should cool down on the craze to travel abroad, especially if they are not required to make that journey.

The old student of Wesley Girls High School added that the hustle in the USA is real hence, Ghanaians who yearn to make that trip should be measured in their expectations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh