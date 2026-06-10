Veteran Nollywood actor Tioruju Mondusi has caused a stir after he disclosed that two of his five children are not his blood

The popular Nigerian actor made the heartbreaking claim while sharing his most painful experience in a recent interview

Tioruju Mondusi’s ordeal has caught the attention of many netizens on social media, sparking widespread reactions

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Veteran Nollywood actor Abdul Salam Taofeek, widely known in the entertainment scene as Tioruju Mondusi, has sparked a stir with his most painful moment.

Nollywood actor Tioruju Mondusi shares a painful ordeal where he discovered that two of his five children is note his blood. Image credit: Legit, The Whistleblower

Source: Facebook

In an interview on the African A-List podcast, the Nigerian actor disclosed that the life experience that devastated him came from his wife.

According to him, about five years ago, he went to a site for a movie role only to return to an empty house. The actor claimed her wife, who was pregnant with his fifth child, had moved from the house and for two days, he was not able to reach her.

Tioruju Mondusi stated that he traced his wife to her parents' house and discovered that she had taken another man to her family for introduction.

“When I visited her mother’s house, I realised she had done an introduction with another man who is already married with four kids,” he said.

According to Tioruju Mondusi, the heartbreaking incident turned into a heated family dispute, which ignited questions about the paternity of his unborn child.

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire drops a video she claims is evidence that Frederick Leonard had an affair with a married woman amid their divorce drama. Image credit: Peggy Ovire, Frederick Leonard

Source: Facebook

The veteran actor claimed they eventually went to court to dissolve the marriage, only to be told by his wife that he was not the biological father of two of his five children.

Tioruju Mondusi added that the incident made him devastated and heartbroken. According to the veteran actor, his wife passed away years after the conflict.

The Nollywood star’s ordeal has sparked massive reactions on social media, with many netizens sharing mixed comments.

The Facebook video of Tioruju Mondusi sharing his painful experience is below:

Reactions to Tioruju Mondusi’s experience

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the Nigerian actor shared his ordeal.

Henry wrote:

“He saw the signs but chose to ignore, and he who ignores signs sees wonders and wonders shall never end.”

Menso wrote:

“Some women are terrible. I don't want to say all women. The signs were there, but he ignored them.”

Holy Trinity wrote:

“When you see a woman acting with impunity and brazen with her attitude, do not engage and react overly. Learn to read every missed signal, and then look for the enabler. When you trace the enabler, you gain clarity and deal with the matter decisively.”

Terry wrote:

“Go for DNA, all the children may not be yours.”

The Facebook post with screengrabs of Peggy Ovire accusing Frederick Leonard of having an affair with a married woman is below:

Peggy Ovire exposes her husband's alleged infidelity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire exposed her estranged husband, Frederick Leonard's, alleged infidelity amid their ongoing divorce drama

The Nigerian movie star dropped a supposed video of her partner with the woman in question, whom she claimed was married with four children

The divorce drama between Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard has caught the attention of fans on social media, triggering mixed reactions

Source: YEN.com.gh