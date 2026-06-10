Veteran actor Nii Saka Brown has resurfaced, detailing how he made a deliberate decision to stop cheating on his wife

The Ghanaian actor shared his experience in a recent interview with the gospel musician, Empress Gifty, causing a stir

Social media users who came across the video of Nii Saka Brown flooded the comment section to share their mixed opinions

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Veteran Ghanaian actor Nii Saka Brown has made a return appearance on the internet after many years of disappearing from the movie scene.

Veteran actor Nii Saka Brown makes a return appearance after many years, sharing his cheating ordeal in marriage. Image credit: Nii Saka Brown

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview with Empress Gifty on UTV's U-Cook, the movie legend disclosed how he advised himself to stop cheating and be transparent with his wife.

Nii Saka Brown, who disclosed that men cheat because of selfishness, confessed that he was never faithful in his marriage.

However, he claimed to have reassessed his actions and took a deliberate step to be loyal.

“Men cheat because of selfishness. Why should you have a woman at home and still go for another woman?” He questioned.

“I won't say I have not done some before, because I have, but I took a deliberate decision to stop,” he added.

Veteran actor Idikoko makes a rare appearance after years of leaving the limelight. Image credit: Idikoko TV, UTV Ghana

Source: UGC

According to the Ghanaian actor, he told his wife he was not going to cheat on her, promising himself not to remove his clothes in front of any woman.

"l once told my wife that I don't see myself cheating on her again. I promising himself not to expose myself to another woman anymore," he said.

Nii Saka Brown added that after the decision, he chose not to keep any secret from his wife, granting her access to his phone.

"I don't put a password on my phone, and my wife could go through it anytime she wants to. Even when I'm home on weekends, I sometimes don't pick up my phone at all," he said.

The veteran actor noted that his openness gradually helped rebuild trust in his marriage, and over time, his wife no longer found the need to check his phone.

"There was nothing to hide. Eventually, my wife trusted me and stopped going through my phone," he noted.

Nii Saka Brown’s remark sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many sharing mixed comments.

The YouTube video of Nii Saka Brown opening up about cheating in his marriage is below.

Reactions to Nii Saka Brown's cheating claims

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Nii Saka Brown shared his decision to stop cheating.

Ebenezer wrote:

“Nice, also you must be a good supportive, kind, respectful person to her, a provider and her spec because we do not care abt ph PW we got tracking devices I know when he's on the golf field.”

Kwaku wrote;

“I ain't sharing anything. I used not to have a password on my phone, but a lady taught me a good lesson, and from that time on, even the clock on my phone has a password.”

Jane wrote:

“That’s how it should be; if marriages can last, it needs transparency and faithfulness, no password needed if you’re married.”

The YouTube video of Idikoko is below:

Veteran actor Idikoko resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the veteran actor and comedian Idikoko has made a rare appearance on social media after many years of disappearing from movies

The Ghanaian legend resurfaced for an interview on UTV's U-Cook show, where he gave fans a glimpse into his acting career

Idikoko's recent appearance has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many happy fans sharing mixed comments

Source: YEN.com.gh