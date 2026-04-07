A former UK visa officer has enlightened Ghanaians on key things to note when it comes to the visa application process

In a video, she rubbished claims that being prophesied to by a man of God or having spiritual backing plays a role in getting your visa approved

She listed key things applicants seeking to travel to the UK must know when it comes to the visa application process

A former UK visa officer has rubbished claims that getting a visa approved is linked to how well a pastor has prayed or prophesied for you.

In a video on TikTok, she therefore listed the key things that must be considered to avoid being denied a UK visa in 2026.

A former UK visa officer lists three things that can lead to a visa refusal in UK Photo credit: @shillonservices/TikTok, Wirestock/Getty Images

Source: TikTok

She first stressed that visa officers approve or deny applications based solely on the documents and information provided by the applicant.

"Do you know why your visa application was refused? Then watch this video and find out why. Many people believe that if their pastor prays for them or their spiritual life is strong, their visa will automatically be approved. But the truth is visa officers do not make decisions based on prayers or prophecies."

Detailing key reasons why UK visas are often rejected, the first thing she mentioned was not having well-structured documents. She said this could lead to your visa being denied.

The second issue she highlighted was poorly structured bank statements.

The third factor, she said, that plays a key role in applicants being denied visas is the inability to show strong home ties.

"They make decisions based on your documents and the information you provide. If your bank statements are not well structured, if your source of income is unclear, or if you cannot prove strong ties to your home country, your visa can easily be refused. This is why many applicants get surprised when their visa is denied even after they believed everything was covered."

The United States slaps a non-immigrant visa ban on 75 countries. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

She concluded by stressing that prophecy has no role to play in determining whether a visa will be approved or denied.

"A visa application is not about luck or prophecy. It's about preparation, structure and presenting the right documents the right way," she said in the video.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Peeps react to advice to UK visa applicants

Ghanaians who watched the video trooped to the comment section to share varied opinions on the advice offered by the former UK visa officer.

Dave stated:

"Please can you use Mono account records as a substitute for bank statements for visa applications?"

Sir NAKOJA opined:

"If my visa is refused, is it advisable to reapply?"

KING DAVE stated:

"So how does someone who doesn't have a bank statement get through this phase?"

Matty stated:

"A visa officer refused a UK visit application because the applicant said the UK sponsor was once his house relative back in Ghana. The officer stated that, looking at their passports, one was born in Kumasi and the other in Accra, so he/she didn't believe they were house relatives, forgetting that people relocate from their place of birth."

Lady gets visa approved in 60 seconds

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a female Ghanaian student left many in awe after she shared her experience at the US embassy.

This comes after her US visa was approved in under 60 seconds.

She impressed the visa officer with her answers and was issued the visa after convincing the officer of the reason for her travel.

Source: YEN.com.gh