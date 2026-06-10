Scotland fan Michael Wright had his US travel authorisation revoked just an hour before boarding a World Cup flight

Several high-profile figures, including Breel Embolo and Somali referee Omar Artan, have also experienced entry issues

Scottish First Minister John Swinney has contacted US officials in an effort to help affected fans

A football fan has opened up after having his US visa revoked just an hour before his flight to the 2026 FIFA World Cup was due to depart.

Concerns surrounding entry into the United States have become a major talking point during the opening week of the tournament.

The issue has gained momentum despite FIFA president Gianni Infantino insisting only months ago that “everyone will be welcomed to the USA,” a message later echoed by Donald Trump.

Several high-profile figures have already encountered difficulties entering the host nation. Switzerland striker Breel Embolo was among the first to experience problems after being turned away at the beginning of June while his teammates travelled without him.

Meanwhile, Iran’s head coach was briefly detained by border authorities, while Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry outright and sent back to Africa before he could become the first official from Somalia to referee at a World Cup. Reports suggested concerns over alleged links to a terrorist organisation played a role in the decision.

However, beyond these high-profile cases, many ordinary supporters have also been affected after spending thousands of dollars in hopes of watching their countries compete on football’s biggest stage.

Scotland Fan Left Stranded After Last-Minute Visa Reversal

One such supporter is Michael Wright, who had planned a dream trip to the United States to celebrate his 30th birthday alongside his brother.

The Scotland fan had secured tickets for his country's group-stage matches against Haiti and Morocco and was preparing to board his flight from Manchester Airport.

However, just an hour before departure, his visa status suddenly changed from “approved” to “pending” before eventually showing “travel not authorised.”

The Tartan Army supporter, originally from Greenock but now living in Australia, said the experience left him devastated.

“I don't think I've ever felt that bad,” Wright said.

“I sent my brother through security because I still wanted him to go and enjoy his holiday. And I didn't want him to see me ready to break down.”

Speaking to the BBC, Wright said he could think of no legitimate reason why his visa had been revoked and claimed US authorities had provided no explanation.

“In my eyes, there's no valid reason for them to decline it,” he said.

“I live in what most people would say is the second hardest country in the world to get a visa. I've been living there nearly 10 years, reapplying for visas and completing police checks.

“They granted it originally so I'm not sure why they've decided to look back into it.”

Growing Concerns Over US Travel Authorisations

Citizens from the United Kingdom who wish to travel to the United States for up to 90 days without a traditional visa must apply through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

However, dozens of supporters have reported on social media that their application statuses changed unexpectedly in the days leading up to the World Cup opener between Mexico and South Africa.

Some fans have since been instructed to make urgent trips to the US Consulate in Belfast in order to secure approval before travelling.

The issue has now attracted political attention in Scotland.

First Minister John Swinney confirmed that he had contacted US officials regarding the situation and pledged support to those affected.

“I have asked officials to convey our hope that they can resolve this so that Scotland's fans do not miss out,” Swinney said.

He added: “I will do all I can to help.”

As the World Cup continues across the United States, Canada and Mexico, concerns remain over whether additional supporters could face similar issues while attempting to attend the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh