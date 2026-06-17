A 45-year-old man and his teenage son lost their lives in the Oti Region

Unknown assailants attacked the victims while they worked on a farm

Media house GH One TV reported the incident on June 17, 2026

A tragic incident has thrown the residents of Keri in the Oti Region into deep mourning following the sudden death of a father and his son.

A 45-year-old Kofi Appiah and his 16-year-old son, Adom Emmanuel, reportedly lose their lives on a family farm after an attack by unknown assailants. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The two victims were reportedly attacked by unidentified individuals while they were on their family's farmland.

According to a news broadcast by GH One TV on June 17, 2026, the deceased individuals were identified as 45-year-old Kofi Appiah and his 16-year-old son, Adom Emmanuel.

The community has been left devastated as the double loss has deeply worsened the woes of the surviving family members who rely heavily on farming activities for sustenance.

Local reports indicate that the father and son left home to work on their farm at Keri like any regular day. However, things took a dark turn when unknown individuals ambushed and unalived them right on the farm.

The authorities have commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Learn more about the tragic incident that claimed the lives of a father and son in the Oti Region in the Facebook post below.

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