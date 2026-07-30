Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority has outlined the conditions foreigners must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship

Foreigners holding Permanent Resident status must meet specific residency or marriage criteria before their application will be considered

Male foreigners granted citizenship or PR status face a National Service obligation that could disrupt their university education

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Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has published the official conditions that foreign nationals must meet before they are eligible to apply for Singapore citizenship.

According to the ICA, a foreigner holding Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) status may apply for citizenship after residing in the country as a PR for a minimum of two years, provided they are at least 21 years old.

Singapore announces citizenship eligibility for foreigners, including residency criteria and National Service obligations for male applicants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A PR who has been married to a Singapore citizen for no less than two years also qualifies to apply, regardless of how long they have held their PR status.

Who can be included in an application

Applicants are permitted to include their spouse, provided the spouse also holds PR status, as well as any unmarried children below the age of 21 who were born within a legal marriage or legally adopted.

The ICA processes all citizenship applications through its e-Service portal. Every person listed on an application is required to log in using Singpass, Singapore's national digital identity system. Individuals who are ineligible for a Singpass account are issued separate login credentials directly by the ICA.

The authority advises both sponsors and applicants to begin the process only after all persons included in the application have successfully registered for Singpass accounts, noting that registration approval can take between two and five working days.

National service obligation for male applicants

Male foreigners who obtain Singapore citizenship or PR status are subject to an additional requirement under the Enlistment Act 1970. All male Singapore citizens and PRs are obligated to serve National Service (NS), unless formally exempted.

Those granted citizenship or PR status as foreign students or under parental sponsorship must register for NS upon turning 16 and a half years old and are scheduled for full-time enlistment at age 18.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) allows servicemen to first complete their education up to the A-Levels, a polytechnic diploma, or an equivalent pre-tertiary qualification before enlisting. However, the ministry does not grant deferrals for university-level studies under any circumstances.

This means a male applicant who is already enrolled at university when citizenship or PR status is conferred may be required to leave his studies to fulfil his NS obligations if he cannot complete his degree before his enlistment date.

Upon completing full-time NS, servicemen transition to Operationally Ready National Serviceman status. Their obligations under the scheme continue until the age of 40 for other ranks and 50 for officers.

US announces years foreigners need for citizenship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has set out the conditions foreign nationals must meet before they can pursue American citizenship.

The most popular route to naturalisation begins with obtaining Lawful Permanent Resident (LPR) status, commonly referred to as a green card.

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Source: YEN.com.gh