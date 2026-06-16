A family has been plunged into mourning after three siblings who went missing on their way to Madrasa were found dead days later in a nearby forest

The children's mother was overcome with grief as she mourned her three children, describing them as siblings who shared a close bond and were rarely separated

Authorities have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward as detectives continue their inquiries into the deaths

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A family is mourning the loss of three children who were found dead days after they went missing on their way to Islamic religious classes popularly referred to as 'Makaranta' or 'Madarasa'.

The victims, identified as Kulwa Mohamed, Doto Mohamed and Rehema Mohamed, disappeared after leaving home for madrasa on the morning of June 8.

A family mourns the deaths of three siblings who go missing on their way to madrasa before police find their bodies days later. Photo credit: Jospin Mwisha/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

According to police, the children never arrived at their destination, prompting an immediate search operation.

Authorities said two of the children were found dead in a forest on June 13, while the body of the third child was discovered in the same area the following day.

Speaking to the grieving family, Assistant Commissioner of Police John Makuri Mori said investigations are ongoing to establish what happened and identify those responsible.

The children's mother broke down in tears as she mourned her loss, recalling how closely the siblings were bonded and rarely spent time apart.

Relatives, neighbours and community members gathered at the family's home to offer condolences, while police assured residents that efforts were continuing to bring those behind the killings to justice.

The tragic deaths have left the community in shock and renewed calls for a thorough investigation into the case.

Source: YEN.com.gh